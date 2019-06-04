Local Motors Brings Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Challenge To Atlanta

The fleet challenge is part of an ongoing, first-of-its-kind, global initiative where Local Motors has invited municipalities, campuses and designated districts to propose a short-term, local use for Olli, the world's first co-created, self-driving electric shuttle. Entries are evaluated for each challenge by a panel of local judges before an Olli fleet is deployed to the selected location.

An Olli fleet has already been awarded and deployed, as part of the fleet challenge, to the Sacramento State campus, and more deployments are coming in Australia, in the Washington, D.C. area, and to a winning location in Central Europe. Another challenge is underway in Southern California.

"Georgia has made a uniquely forward-thinking commitment to self-driving vehicles by allowing them to operate on public roads, which is different than most other states," Jay Rogers, Local Motors CEO and co-founder, said. "While we don't expect to see Olli on public roads as part of this challenge, we look forward to seeing how Olli fits into Atlanta's friendly environment for autonomous technology."

The Atlanta fleet challenge opens as Peachtree Corners, an Atlanta suburb, continues work on its autonomous vehicle test track, and it comes about two years after Georgia's former governor signed a bill into law that allows self-driving vehicles to operate on public roads.

Rick Walker, a judge for the Atlanta fleet challenge and the current president and CEO of the Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association, believes Atlanta is ready for a greater autonomous presence.

"The Olli Fleet Challenge represents the delivery of cutting-edge technology, and Local Motors has consistently been at the forefront of innovation," Walker said. "Olli has the potential to solve some challenges related to autonomy, both as it relates to vehicles and public perception."

Entries for the fleet challenge will be accepted through July 31. Once a winner is chosen, engineers from Local Motors will map Olli's autonomous route.

Olli, which employs a responsive cognitive function, is an environmentally-friendly vehicle designed to change the future of mobility. A safe and efficient shuttle, Olli is a viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses, stadiums, entertainment districts and any other location where people need to move from one place to another.

To learn more about the fleet challenge, or to review entry qualifications, visit https://localmotors.com.

About Local Motors

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

