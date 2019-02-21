Local Motors Brings Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Challenge To Florida

The Florida challenge follows similar, first-of-its-kind challenges in Sacramento, Calif., the Greater Washington, D.C. area, and internationally in Australia. Sacramento State, a public university in California, received its fleet of Olli shuttles in February after being named a winner of the challenge in December. Judges in the Greater Washington challenge are set to award a fleet to its winner later this month.

Jay Rogers, CEO and co-founder of Local Motors, believes these challenges, which will be held in additional domestic and international markets, are a way to immerse the public in autonomous transportation in a way that allows them to experience the benefits.

"Olli fills a gap in our transportation system while also pushing mobility forward by offering an autonomous experience for its riders," Rogers said of the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric shuttle. "With each passing day, more riders are gaining exposure to Olli through deployments in California, Washington and Australia, and with each interaction riders are walking away with a greater understanding of what connected and immersive mobility actually feels like."

A panel of esteemed judges with industry experience and background will evaluate the entries for the Florida challenge. Judges include Florida Senator Jeff Brandes, NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy, Florida Public Transportation Association Executive Director Lisa Bacot and Miami-Dade Beacon Council President and CEO Michael Finney. Carla Williams, President of the Central Florida Chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) and Florida Congressman Jason Fischer will round out the panel of judges.

"I am excited that Local Motors has seen the potential in the State of Florida to be a leader in the autonomous vehicle industry. Florida has taken quick action to adapt to this new and innovative technology and I am pleased that our state will house the next Olli fleet challenge," Bacot said. "Autonomous vehicles have the capability to completely transform the transportation industry by providing improved safety measures, increased efficiency, lower greenhouse gases being released in our beautiful state, and potetinally provide an option to individuals who have traditionally been left behind."

The entry window for the Florida challenge is open immediately and will close May 1. Interested applicants may visit https://localmotors.com/ to apply and to learn more about the rules and requirements associated with the fleet challenge. A winning entry is expected to be announced in late June. Olli shuttles will be deployed to the winning location once route mapping is completed.

Olli, which employs a responsive cognitive function, is an environmentally-friendly vehicle designed to change the future of mobility. A safe and efficient shuttle, Olli is a viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses, stadiums, entertainment districts and any other location where people need to move from one place to another.

To learn more about the fleet challenge, or to review entry qualifications, visit https://localmotors.com .

About Local Motors

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

