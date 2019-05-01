Local Motors Opens Autonomous Vehicle Fleet Challenge For Southern California

The challenge is part of an ongoing first-of-its-kind global initiative where Local Motors has invited municipalities, campuses and designated districts to propose a short-term, local use for Olli, the world's first co-created, self-driving electric shuttle. Entries are evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges before an Olli fleet is deployed to a series of select locations.

This challenge increases Olli's presence in California, adding to active deployments at Sacramento State and at the California Exposition, known as Cal Expo, where Olli provides transportation for those who attend the California State Fair and other events held at the facility. Additional deployments in the state, beyond the fleet challenge, are expected in the coming months.

"California is no stranger to autonomous vehicle technology, which makes this particular fleet challenge that much more exciting for us at Local Motors," Jay Rogers, Local Motors CEO and co-founder, said. "The possibilities for this type of autonomous mobility are endless across entertainment venues, educational campuses and healthcare facilities, so we're confident we'll receive interesting use-case scenarios from a region that already has a keen appreciation for self-driving vehicles."

Entries will be accepted through June 26. Once a winner is chosen, engineers from Local Motors will map Olli's autonomous route. Southern California's winning location will join a growing list of nine destinations where Olli is already in service or will be in the coming months, including a military base in the Washington, D.C.-area and a busy thoroughfare in Australia.

Arya Rohani, a judge for the Southern California fleet challenge and chief technology strategist at Stantec, said he believes an autonomous transportation option like Olli has a place in the region.

"I see future transportation systems as a partnership between concrete and technology, helping people and goods travel safely and efficiently," Rohani said. "The Olli Fleet Challenge is a perfect example of this, integrating emerging technology into an existing transportation system for the betterment of all."

Olli, which employs a responsive cognitive function, is an environmentally-friendly vehicle designed to change the future of mobility. A safe and efficient shuttle, Olli is a viable and sustainable transportation option for cities, companies, hospitals, campuses, stadiums, entertainment districts and any other location where people need to move from one place to another.

To learn more about the fleet challenge, or to review entry qualifications, visit https://localmotors.com.

About Local Motors

Local Motors by LM Industries Group Inc. is a ground mobility company focused on shaping the future for the better. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration and co-creation, Local Motors began low volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs using multiple microfactories. Since inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, self-driving, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a sustainable, accessible transportation solution for all.

