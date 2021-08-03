Local Motors selects alwaysAI® as its Computer Vision partner for automated accessibility features and enhanced customer experience on Olli 2.0

alwaysAI ® 's platform will enable automated accessibility features and enhanced passenger experience in Local Motor's AV products. These features will allow transit services to reach more passengers, drive up vehicle utilization, and improve passenger safety.

"Computer vision is a critical part of the new transportation industry. CV provides intelligent sight to autonomous vehicles, like the shuttles from Local Motors, and presents a significant opportunity to improve services and features as AVs spread across our communities," says Marty Beard, Co-founder & CEO of alwaysAI®.

alwaysAI® will work with Local Motors initially to offer their customers smarter and safer onboarding experiences, particularly for customers with unique assistance needs (e.g., wheelchairs, canes, etc.). Alongside the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, the companies' first joint deployment of deep learning computer vision will provide a smarter onboarding experience for veterans in Palo Alto, CA. In addition, the companies will work to improve overall in-cabin experience and safety.

"This partnership is critical to unlocking new value for our customers," says Vikrant Aggarwal, President of Local Motors. "Our work with alwaysAI® is another example of Local Motors' strategy to be open and integrate the best technology into Olli."

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides developers and enterprises a comprehensive platform for building, training, deploying, and managing computer vision applications on IoT devices. We make computer vision come alive on the edge - where work and life happens.

About Local Motors

Local Motors designs, manufactures, and deploys next-generation vehicles. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration, Local Motors began low-volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs utilizing a microfactory model. Since its inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car, and the world's first co-created, autonomous, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a safe, sustainable, and accessible mobility solution for all.

