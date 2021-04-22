Local Moving Company Leads the Way in Paid Time Off for COVID-19 Vaccination

Hourly Rate Increase

3 Men Movers is guided by core values of HEART (Hardworking, Ethical, Attitude, Respect & Teamwork). It is by following these values that the company is actively planning to increase the base wage for all employees (with the exception of college internships) in 2021. The current base wage is $16 per hour, and the company has rolled out an ambitious strategy to increase the minimum threshold to $20 per hour by the end of 2021. This wage increase will apply to all full-time employees, regardless of if they are office staff, work in the warehouse, or clean the building. Given that the cost of living has increased while wages have remained stagnant , 3 Men Movers recognizes the importance of paying its employees a livable wage.

Additional Benefits

This generous raise isn't all that the company is doing to take care of its employees. Beyond the vaccine paid leave and base pay increase, the company will continue to offer many benefits that make the company stand out in the moving industry. These include holiday bonuses that were paid out in 2020 despite COVID-19 related business setbacks, and giving employees $3,000 worth of student debt relief by taking advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In a year that saw many companies closing or reducing their workforce, 3 Men Movers is proud to announce that in the year 2020 it increased its workforce by 13% year-over-year.

Reflecting on the importance of the wage increase initiative, Jacky Fischer, CEO and Owner of 3 Men Movers, says, "It's about doing the right thing. When employees are stressed about their ability to pay rent or put food on the table, they aren't going to be able to do their best at work. We truly care about our employees, and at a time when other companies are cutting back, 3 Men Movers is giving back."

About 3 Men Movers: 3 Men Movers is a woman-owned business that has demonstrated dedication to its customers and its community through a philanthropic spirit and commitment to honest practices for 35 years. We believe that to have great movers, you must start with good people. That's why with 3 Men Movers you're getting kindhearted experts who go beyond to ensure each customer has an excellent experience. With offices in Houston , San Antonio , Austin , and Dallas , our local moving company has become recognized as the mover of choice for over 30,000 Texans each year.

For questions please contact:

Chelsea Anderson - Director of Marketing

3 Men Movers

713-333-6683

[email protected]

SOURCE 3 Men Movers

