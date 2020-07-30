Local Nashville Entertainers Star in a Pro-Mask Fashion Show Supporting the #MaskUp4USA Movement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the local Nashville entertainment community walked the red-carpet Thursday morning in a Virtual Fashion Show in support of the #MaskUp4USA movement which has now traveled to cities like Las Vegas, Hollywood and New York City.

Gnash the Nashville Predators Mascot shows off his mask at the #MaskUp4USA Mask Fashion Show in Nashville on Thursday July 30th. Grace Good, Circus Performer, Instructor & Owner of Grace Good Cirque Entertainment, performs while showing off her mask at the #MaskUp4USA Mask Fashion Show in Nashville on Thursday July 30th.

Walking the runway were local stars & entertainers including Gnash, the Nashville Predators Mascot, award winning recording artist Jordan Taylor Moed, Real World Alumni Davis Mallory and video appearances by American Idol Finalists Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo, Dixie Longate star of Dixie's Tupperware Party and Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue. (Full list of participants at the end of this release.)

"This #maskup4usa event totally embodies what I MISS about the entertainment community: coming together from all walks of life to create something celebratory while reminding us why our community is so tight! Creation is life and life is creation. We just want to get back to creating, entertaining, and living," said Joe Komara, event participant & local actor/singer/dancer.

"As states have started rolling back their openings, we wanted to elevate the message and leverage the entertainment community across the nation to help inspire our communities to Mask Up," says Greg Chase, event co-organizer. "The entertainment community is frequently looked at in an emotional way and sadly are some of the hardest economically impacted by the pandemic."

On the road to recovery live entertainment will be one of the last experiences we see in the reopening plans and now more than ever is the time to remind our communities to mask up for each other.

"Wearing masks is a no brainer for me, and our team. We want to protect each other, our clients, our families, and also keep the entertainment industry moving forward so our talented and passionate entertainers can get back to work sooner than later," says Doug Johnson President & Executive Producer, Entertainment Plus Productions & Co-Producer of the #MaskUp4USA event.

The organizers plan to challenge the local Atlanta, GA entertainment communities to show off their masks in the coming weeks as we all come together to #MaskUp4USA.

