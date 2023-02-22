LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERS RAISE $100K+ TO BUY BRAND NEW WINTER COATS FOR KIDS

"It warms my heart that during these tough economic times, people are still willing to make sure that children are warm and taken care of!" said Sherry William, principal of PS 179. "We are extremely grateful to the Greater NY Automobile Dealers Association for these wonderful brand-new coats," said Sherry William, Principal of P.S. 179.

For the past 10 years, GNYADA and its members have held this annual event, which is supported by local new car retailers. This year, GNYADA, expanded its reach and provided even more coats to those who need them most in downstate New York.

"Local new car retailers understand that a warm coat can make a world of difference, and our Association members are doing their part to ensure that children in our community have access to the warmth they need to stay safe and healthy this winter," said GNYADA chairman Oliver Brodlieb (pictured right).

GNYADA is proud to bring this event to the community and demonstrate the commitment of local new car retailers to the well-being and safety of children in need.

"Today, as we end this year's Coat Drive, I'm so happy that we are at this great school with all of these wonderful young people. I would especially like to thank Principal Sherry Williams and all the teachers and staff here at PS 179. You are here day in and day out supporting, nurturing, and encouraging these amazing kids to be the best that they can be. I am so pleased that we are able to support the great things you do," said GNYADA president Mark Schienberg.

ABOUT OPERATION WARM

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. Operation Warm partners with compassionate individuals, community organizations, and corporations across North America to provide emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope for a brighter future by using the gift as a catalyst for community connection.

www.operationwarm.org

ABOUT GNYADA

Headquartered in Whitestone, N.Y, the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association represents 444 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro area of New York, generating $62.2 billion in new vehicle sales, $2.7 billion in taxes and supporting 65,500 New Yorkers. The Association was established in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA organizes the New York International Automobile Show – the largest auto show in North America – each spring, in Manhattan's Jacob Javits Convention Center. www.gnyada.com

SOURCE Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association