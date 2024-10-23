Local New York and New Jersey PBS Stations Deliver Election Insight and Issue Coverage with "Your Election 2024"

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading into the November elections, The WNET Group will present Your Election 2024 (thirteen.org/YourElection2024) to help you stay informed and get ready to vote. This collection of programs and resources illuminates election issues, provides historical background, and is available on-air, online, and on YouTube, available across all of The WNET Group's public media channels and platforms: THIRTEEN, NJ PBS, and WLIW/WLIW-FM.

The line-up includes Frontline: The Choice 2024 – an investigative biography of the presidential candidates – and the nationally acclaimed news series PBS News Hour, Amanpour and Company, Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, and GZERO World with Ian Bremmer.

The WNET Group is producing an eight-part local election series Your Voice Matters, premiering weekly on YouTube (youtube.com/ThirteenWNET) through the election season. Produced by WNET Digital Studios with local news partners, the series examines how critical 2024 issues – from housing and transportation to climate change, social justice, and more – impact lives in the Tri-State area community, featuring street interviews with citizens, experts, and political candidates. To complement this, digital series Take on Fake (youtube.com/TakeOnFake) will shed critical light on election misinformation.

In A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy, diplomat Dr. Richard Haass explores real-life examples of Americans strengthening democracy and renewing the spirit of a more informed and engaged citizenry. The 13-part digital series – found at pbs.org/PreservingDemocracy – includes a social media component where users can share selfies or short videos during key moments in the democratic process, such as registering to vote, absentee voting, or polling location, with the hashtag #ReadyToVote2024.

NJ PBS (NJPBS.org/YourElection2024) will cover election issues on the award-winning nightly newscast NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi; the weekly series Reporters Roundtable with David Cruz and Chat Box with David Cruz; and Governors' Perspectives with Kent Manahan; and presents debate coverage, insightful conversations, and more in NJ Decides specials.

Youth-created films on the themes of democracy will be showcased in Democracy Youth Film Festival. The films will debut every Friday at 6 p.m. beginning October 1 on the ALL ARTS YouTube channel (youtube.com/AllArtsTV). WLIW and Newsday will present LI Votes 2024, joint coverage of the congressional debates between Long Island representatives (wliw.org/YourElection2024).

Your Election 2024 will culminate with election day coverage on Tuesday, November 5 at 8 p.m. on THIRTEEN and throughout the day on NJ PBS.

For an additional selection of broadcast and streaming options, visit thirteen.org/YourElection2024.

About The WNET Group

