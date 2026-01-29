LOCAL NEWS DAY LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE TO SPOTLIGHT LOCAL NEWSROOMS

WordPress.com, Press Forward, Automattic and Newspack join Montana Free Press effort

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers today announced Local News Day, a nationwide day of action on April 9, 2026, inviting Americans to seek out and support trusted local news in their communities.

Local News Day will connect people directly with the local outlets covering issues that affect their daily lives and encourage them to take part by visiting LocalNewsDay.org .

Local News Day grew out of conversations initiated by John S. Adams, founder of Montana Free Press and newsroom, nonprofit, and civic partners working to strengthen connections between communities and local news.

"This event is about celebrating local news and helping Americans connect with the great newsrooms, from longstanding local institutions to newer digital outlets, that are serving their communities," Adams said. "As technology changes how people get information, we need new ways to help people stay connected to what's happening where they live."

The founders of Local News Day include Montana Free Press, Press Forward, Automattic, Newspack, and WordPress .com. The coalition shares a common goal: connecting people with trusted local outlets and expanding the reach of local newsrooms.

Modeled after Giving Tuesday and National Voter Registration Day, Local News Day is a nationally coordinated effort in which each local partner is encouraged to participate in ways that best serve their community.

Through LocalNewsDay.org , the effort is recruiting and supporting newsrooms and partners nationwide while building new tools to help people find and engage with trusted news sources in their communities.

Newsrooms are invited to sign up to be featured in the (soon-to-launch) Local News Finder at LocalNewsDay.org, which will help people find trustworthy sources of local reporting near them. Participating news organizations will also receive support and resources to leverage Local News Day to build and engage their audiences.

Businesses, community groups, schools, nonprofits, and individuals can support the day of action by signing up as partners to help amplify Local News Day in their communities.

Find more information about Local News Day, including ways to participate, at LocalNewsDay.org .

