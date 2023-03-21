Local Non-profit Announces The Ultimate Charity Climb, “ATL on STAIRoids”

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (ANF) is excited to announce and host "ATL on STAIRoids" on Sunday, July 16 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The exciting, interactive charity fundraising event is open to everyone eight years and older. This "climb-with-a-purpose" event welcomes individuals, corporate, and friends and family teams to raise both awareness and funds to support the continued work of the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization. This climb event is dedicated to everyone touched by chronic neurological diseases like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's.

ATL on STAIRoids is family-friendly, where participants can enjoy music, food and beverages, rock climbing for children, and an overall positive atmosphere to enhance corporate culture, teamwork, and camaraderie. But on a serious note, it is designed to fuel awareness; maximize the advancement of disease treatment and diagnosis; and create meaningful pathways to access comprehensive healthcare services, focused on producing the best outcomes at affordable costs.

Roy Rangel, Executive Director says, "Our goal is two-fold. Raise funds and inspire everyone anywhere in the world touched by neurological diseases like MS, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's to highlight brain health." He added, "We also believe that everyone, regardless of disparities; be it geographic location, socio-economic status, race/ethnicity, should have access to and receive high quality care."

Dr. Jeffrey English, Medical Director at Atlanta Neuroscience Institute (ANI), says, "There are added benefits to an event like this. Studies show that climbing stairs can be an effective exercise for strengthening muscles, improving balance, and boosting cardiovascular health."

The fundraising minimum is $250 per participant, and several prize tiers and incentives are available, including game tickets to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. The Top Fundraiser prize is a trip to Peru to climb Machu Picchu.

This event's goal is to raise $250,000 for maximizing the advancement of neurological disease treatment and diagnosis. Up to one billion people are living with a neurological disorder — 100 million of which live in the United States. The ANF understands how much of the country's workforce is affected by these diseases, which cost employees and employers billions of dollars in healthcare.

"With funds raised at our events with a purpose, we can help families alleviate life's complexities and lead the way to compelling health and wellness work at ANI. We encourage the community to inspire people who are affected by MS, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer's and to emphasize the importance of brain health," says Dr. Joash Lazarus, a board-certified neurologist who provides advanced care to those diagnosed with Parkinson's and Movement Disorders.

First responders are welcome to register at a special rate. Participants must be eight years old or older on or before the event date to participate. Participants under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by a parent.

Corporate sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information or to register as an individual or team, visit ATL on STAIRoids .

About Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation

The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation is the nonprofit and fundraising arm of the Atlanta Neuroscience Institute (aka the MS Center of Atlanta).

ANF's strategic vision includes high quality healthcare and programming excellence in the field of neuroscience, with specialties in MS, Epilepsy, Parkinson's and Movement Disorders, and Alzheimer's. The doctors and staff affiliated with Atlanta Neuroscience Institute help patients receive life-changing neurological care through financial assistance, cutting edge medicine, and comprehensive treatment.

The funds raised and advocacy led by ANF will help achieve breakthroughs in access to healthcare through affordability, innovations in research, and empower people affected by neurological diseases to live their best lives. More at atlantaneurosciencefoundation.org .

