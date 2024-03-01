Local non-profits recognized through Choice Hotels' Your Community, Your Choice Program

"We are proud to recognize and celebrate the impact of these charities Choice hotel owners and operators nominated to receive grants," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, sustainability, Choice Hotels International. "As local business owners themselves, owners and operators strive to be good stewards in their communities. The Your Community, Your Choice program is just one example of how Choice helps make that happen."

This year, some of the non-profits which received grants include:

As an advocate of local businesses since its founding, Choice places owners of its hotels at the center of everything it does. The Your Community, Your Choice program is one of many ways in which Choice empowers owners and operators to be engaged community members, including:

Helping those in need, with ongoing efforts with the American Red Cr oss and Operation Homefront .

and . Equipping hotels to help prevent human trafficking, and supporting its victims with PACT, Polaris, AHLA's No Room For Trafficking, and SafeStay by ReloShare.

Enabling hotels to reduce their environmental footprint by promoting sustainable practices and providing them with relevant tools such as the Room to be Green program.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.