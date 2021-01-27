Local Nonprofit Fights Human Trafficking by Hosting Live Virtual Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exodus Road, a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, CO, will be hosting a live, virtual event to celebrate Human Trafficking Awareness Month (January). The collaborative event will demonstrate unity in the fight against modern slavery and will feature the work and leadership of three established nonprofits, Free the Girls, Hope for Justice, and Love Justice International. The event will also include performances from band Remedy Drive, singer Natalie Grant, band VOTA, and illusionist Zak Mirz. It also includes a special message from Joel Smallbone of for King and Country, a popular band known for its counter-trafficking advocacy work.

Together for Freedom Live Virtual Event

Together For Freedom features the message, "When we work together, survivors win," and seeks to demonstrate that unity is critical to impact change. It will include featured stories and footage from all around the globe, first hand accounts of survival, and a live panel discussion with leaders from each organization.

Laura Parker, President of The Exodus Road states, "We know there is so much division in the world right now, and especially in the field of counter-trafficking work. But we also believe that when we join together, our collective voices are amplified." Host David Zach, an undercover operative into sex trafficking himself, shares, "Justice is in the hands of ordinary people, and we can all do something on behalf of the vulnerable. That's what we want to do here with this event — spread awareness and spark change."

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and The Exodus Road has focused on highlighting the work of other organizations through a month-long campaign which has featured weekly social media interviews, social media advocacy, and culminates in the LIVE Virtual Event.

The event takes place on Thursday, Jan. 28th, at 7 pm CST and can be found streaming on The Exodus Road's Facebook page. It is free, virtual and open to the public.

The Exodus Road is a nonprofit strategically fighting human trafficking. With its headquarter office in Colorado Springs, CO, they employ nationals and work with local police in Latin America, India, and Thailand to facilitate training, investigations, rescue missions, and arrests of traffickers. With a decade of experience, the majority of their work focuses on combatting sex trafficking.

Contact:

[email protected]

http://theexodusroad.com

719.216.5006

SOURCE The Exodus Road