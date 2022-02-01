Local Nonprofit Focuses on Strategies to Increase Black Talent in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee's professional talent pool is gradually becoming more diverse thanks to the bold vision of the African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee (AALAM). The organization has helped position hundreds of talented, diverse professionals throughout the region who are currently serving as corporate leaders, elected officials, nonprofit executives and entrepreneurs.

Walter Lanier, Executive Director of AALAM

As the organization continues to move its mission forward throughout 2022, it recently announced that Walter Lanier has been hired as the organization's President & CEO. Lanier, who has been involved with AALAM since its inception, is an experienced executive with strong ties to the Milwaukee community. He most recently served as an executive at MATC, having led the Multicultural Student Services & Community Engagement Department, as well as the Student Resource Center and Counseling Department. He also serves on the advisory board for Marquette's Center for Urban Research Teaching and Outreach (CURTO).

"I've been involved with AALAM since its founding, so I have a unique understanding of the impact this organization is making," said Lanier. "I'm excited to leverage AALAM's strategic priorities to create sustained, system-wide change that transforms Milwaukee into a more inclusive, opportunity-rich city where everyone can thrive."

Founded in May 2017, AALAM is a cross-sector network of African American leaders and allies dedicated to developing, supporting and positioning Milwaukee's pool of African American talent. AALAM's strategic focus areas include Networks, Leadership Programming, Human Resource Diversity Capacity Building, CEO Engagement and Narrative Change.

"We do this important work because we have faith that strong leaders who are self-aware, centered in their values, and know their ability to make a positive impact, will build an equitable and prosperous future for our region," explained Dr. Jeanette Mitchell, AALAM's Founder. "As we dig deeper into this important work, we are excited to have a proven leader like Walter at the helm to help develop and support a thriving pool of diverse and talented African American leaders in our city."

AALAM's active involvement in the MMAC Region of Choice Initiative and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Economic Recovery Group strategically positions the organization to continue making a powerful impact in this region. The organization has established key partnerships with Forward 48/HOAN Group, Professional Dimensions, the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, Rotary Milwaukee, Nonprofit Management Fund, P3 Development Group, TEMPO and We Exist.

The African American Leadership Program (AALP) is a signature program of AALAM. To date, more than 200 AALP alumni are currently serving in leadership roles throughout the Milwaukee region.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our funders, partners and allies who continue to support our mission," said Antonio Riley, AALAM Board Chairman and founder of Stewart Riley Consulting LLC. "With Walter's leadership experience and deep understanding of AALAM's strategic goals, we will remain focused on advancing and supporting African American leaders across the Metropolitan Milwaukee community."

For more information about the African American Leadership Alliance Milwaukee, please visit https://www.aalamilwaukee.org/.

Media contact:

Nepherterra Best

414-704-9932

[email protected]

SOURCE African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee