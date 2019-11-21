Local Nonprofit Honors Caregivers During National Family Caregivers Month

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Family Caregivers Month, honoring the more than 40 million Americans who serve as unpaid caregivers to a family member or loved one, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Locally, Capital Caring Health, the area's leading nonprofit provider of advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services, is providing support and comfort to caregivers and their families.

"Many family caregivers are overwhelmed with medical and personal care they might not feel qualified to provide, when what they really want is to focus on meaningful time with the people who matter most to them," said Carolyn Richar, chief mission officer at Capital Caring Health. "At Capital Caring Health, we see the challenges family caregivers face every day, and we know the power of lending a helping hand."

Capital Caring Health provides the following tips for family caregivers:

Determine your family member's wishes and priorities, so your care aligns with their preferences.

'Fall proof' the home by making sure objects and furniture are out of pathways and walkways and removing loose throw rugs that could be trip risks.

Organize medications in one place and create a medication 'safety zone' with good lighting and clear instructions so that when it's time to take medications, it's easy to do.

Create an emergency plan in case of serious weather or other issues.

Take breaks and talk to someone when feeling overwhelmed or depressed.

Caregivers can visit Capital Caring Health's website—CapitalCaring.org—to download resources that provide information and offer support.

Capital Caring Health's services include:

Hospice Care - Delivered by an interdisciplinary team of experts, hospice care is designed to relieve pain and other symptoms and to help both patients and families improve their quality of life.

- Delivered by an interdisciplinary team of experts, hospice care is designed to relieve pain and other symptoms and to help both patients and families improve their quality of life. Advanced Illness Care - Advanced illness care focuses on relieving the symptoms, pain, and stress of illness, with the goal of improving quality of life for people living with a serious illness.

Advanced illness care focuses on relieving the symptoms, pain, and stress of illness, with the goal of improving quality of life for people living with a serious illness. Primary Care at Home - Our new Primary Care at Home (PCH) program will help elders maintain their dignity and independence by bringing full medical and social services to the home, and will premiere Dec. 16 in Chevy Chase, Maryland , Northwest D.C., and Falls Church, Virginia (in select ZIP codes).

- Our new Primary Care at Home (PCH) program will help elders maintain their dignity and independence by bringing full medical and social services to the home, and will premiere in , Northwest D.C., and (in select ZIP codes). Other support services are offered, including grief counseling, special assistance to veterans, and other non-traditional services related to health care or daily tasks.

"We've learned a lot over 40 years and now support more than 7,000 area families each year," said Richar. "Our services help caregivers find the support they need, which sometimes means giving them a break. At those times, we provide quality, safe care for their loved one, so they can focus on themselves and simply being with family."

To learn more about Capital Caring Health, the services it provides to area families, and to download caregiving resources, visit www.capitalcaring.org or call the 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health is the largest non-profit provider of advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services for the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. area. We provide quality care where people live, supporting dignified, independent aging. For more information, visit capitalcaring.org or call our 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136.

