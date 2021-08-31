Local Nonprofit Hosts Golf Tournament To Benefit Veterans And Military Spouses

Acronis SCSVets hosts first annual golf tournament to support cyber workforce training programs Tweet this

Acronis SCSVets was launched in December of 2019 by Acronis SCS, a leading cyber protection, and edge data security company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Acronis SCSVets' mission parallels the Biden administration's cybersecurity conference, held earlier this week, regarding increasing the cybersecurity talent pool.

The golf tournament will serve as the organization's first public fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic. "The goal is to raise $80,000, which will fund an additional 45 veterans and military spouses to go through our program," stated Michael Schwartz, Acronis SCSVets Program Manager and decorated US Marine.

Veterans Unemployment Rate

Veterans and military spouses find themselves either unemployed or underemployed at alarming rates. During the pandemic, veteran unemployment rates were as high as 12%. Those that participated in the Acronis SCSVets programs saw a graduation rate of 93% and an employment rate of 79%. "I had the opportunity to attend their inaugural program, which offered me free cyber security training and certification. After graduation, I was immediately hired on as a contractor working as a level 1 analyst for a global help desk. Within six months, I was hired on full time as a help desk team manager," stated Kathryn Roark, former US Army.

Golf Digest awarded the beautiful Arizona Grand Golf Course a Four Star "Best Places to Play." The event will begin with a shotgun start at 7:30 AM, followed by a networking reception and closing ceremony. Spots are still available at $500 for golf foursomes and $50 for networking reception tickets.

"Red Mesa and Acronis SCSVets share a vision to reduce veteran and military spouse under- and unemployment through charitable giving and direct career assistance." Said Drew Porter, President and Founder of Red Mesa, "The Acronis SCSVets Golf Tournament gives us the chance to connect with other like-minded business leaders in an outdoor setting where new ideas and novel solutions to combat these issues are open for discussion."

For more information or to register for Acronis SCSVets golf tournament, visit www.acronisscsvets.org.

About Acronis SCSVets

Founded by Acronis SCS, Acronis SCSVets is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based 501c3 committed to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment and eliminating America's cyber workforce shortage by arming participants with the credentials, skills, and resources they need to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers. For those who have selflessly dedicated so much to our country, Acronis SCSVets considers it an honor to return the investment.



