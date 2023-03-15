Local Nonprofit Secures Over $10 Million In Tax Returns For Clients & Counting

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Several weeks into tax filing season Ladder Up has already secured over $10 million in refunds for its clients. Within the walls of their Tax Assistance Program sites, hard-earned money is being properly returned and as a result, lives are changing for the better.

Ladder Up and its hundreds of dedicated volunteers run 11 Tax Assistance Program sites in Brighton Park, Dunning, Englewood, Hermosa, Loop, Pullman and Uptown neighborhoods of Chicago. As well as suburban sites in Aurora, Cicero, Melrose Park and Plainfield. Since the end of January, over 6,000 individuals have been positively impacted by this free service, with the average refund over $1,700.

"We're so thrilled to announce that we are out pacing last year's numbers and 2023 is much more reflective of our pre-Covid tax preparation seasons," said Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek, Executive Director of Ladder Up. "We are here for our clients. It's great to be on the ground helping them and connecting."

TAP sites are intentionally operated in hard-to-reach areas. This allows Ladder Up to serve a low-income population (individuals earning $32,000 and families earning $60,000 annually) who have previously reported using their tax refund to pay for everyday essentials such as food, bills, and gas. Ladder Up clients are often marginalized by today's financial systems due to race, gender, and class identifications. They are less able to understand how to prepare an accurate tax return and are more at risk of costly mistakes.

Clients who visit TAP sites can rest assured their tax return is filed correctly. A case reviewer will ensure that clients qualify for services and have all the necessary paperwork. Clients will then meet with a trained volunteer who will prepare their taxes in tax software. The preparer will ask additional questions to better understand the individual's or family's situation regarding filing status and eligible deductions. Finally, clients meet with a quality reviewer, to make sure their return is accurate and error-free.

A list of documents to bring is listed on goladderup.org. Sites are operated on a first come, first served basis and close when they reach capacity. There are no appointments.

