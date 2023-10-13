Local Nonprofit Working to End South Side Mental Health Crisis

Trilogy to Open New Support Center to Address Growing Crisis in Chicago's Black Neighborhoods

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies show suicides have increased among young Black people across the United States in recent years. The reasons for this are not much of a mystery—Chicago's South Side is a mental health service desert and the stigma surrounding mental health in Black communities keeps many from seeking services. Trilogy is ready to change these startling statistics but needs the community's help now.

For more than 50 years, Trilogy has provided people across Chicago and beyond with support to recover from mental illness and move toward stability. Its clients receive an array of essential services so that they can live independently and thrive in their community.

The nonprofit organization is reinforcing its commitment to fighting historic inequitable access to life-saving mental health support for Black Chicagoans. Trilogy recently purchased a 24,000-square-foot building in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood and has invested in additional upgrades to the space totaling $3.3 million. Now, Trilogy is turning to the community to raise the final $1.7 million that will make it possible to complete critical renovations and open the new space.

This marks a huge step in a major expansion of mental health access on the South Side where statistics show residents face higher rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD, yet do not receive the support they need.

Trilogy invites you to a wall-breaking at the new site, 8541 S. State Street in Chicago, on October 25 at 11:00 am as the organization prepares for the "Breaking Down Walls for Mental Health" gala on November 2, which signifies the launch of a capital campaign to fund continued improvements to the building.

"With support and investment, this new center will blossom into a hub of healing and recovery. This is an opportunity to help meet an urgent need and help people heal now. But we can't do it alone," said Trilogy President & CEO Susan Doig, LCSW, LPHA, CADC.

Recent community health needs assessments by the University of Chicago and Mt. Sinai Hospital, as well as resident focus groups, consistently point to the fact that increased access to mental healthcare is the single greatest need reported by residents of Chicago's South Side to make communities healthier, happier, and stronger.

Kimberly Casey, Trilogy Board Member and South Side resident, said there are huge disparities in access to mental healthcare in Chicago.

"This is especially true on the South Side. There are many reports about how a lack of access to mental healthcare is harming people on the South Side," Casey said. "Trilogy is breaking down walls for mental health and increasing access. We need everyone who believes in mental health access and equity to lift up and pitch in. Together, we can create access!"

A drop-in program called Ujima Point is currently open within the new building. Named by Trilogy clients, Ujima is the third principle of Kwanzaa and refers to a collective responsibility and togetherness.

Trilogy's Chatham location will offer a variety of programs including intensive community outreach services, individual and group therapy for children, teens, and adults, outpatient and recovery services, case management, and on-site pharmacy.

ABOUT: Trilogy's mission is to provide comprehensive integrated care that enables people in mental health recovery to build meaningful and independent lives. We envision a society where everyone impacted by mental illness is valued, embraced, and supported holistically, systematically, and culturally; where the stigma of mental illness is eliminated; and where quality of care is not determined by socioeconomic status.

