Local Office Allergy & ENT Associates Introduces Four New Physicians

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & ENT Associates adds four new physicians within their group to the existing fifteen offices throughout the Houston area.

The private allergy specialty practice added Dr. Alma Rosibel Cruz to their Kingwood, Spring, and The Woodlands Sterling Ridge locations. They have also introduced Dr. Alissa Welsh within their Pearland, Lake Jackson, and Clear Lake locations. Both Dr. Cruz and Dr. Welsh bring expertise to the allergy practice to both children and adults of all ages.

Allergy & ENT Associates ENT division also gained two well-known Otolaryngologists, Dr. Omid Abbassi and Dr. Angela Adkins from Pearland, Texas. Dr. Abbassi and Dr. Adkins will remain in Pearland, but are also seeing patients at various other offices. Dr. Abbassi has opened the ENT wing in the current Cypress location and has been added to the Baytown ENT wing as well. Dr. Adkins focus will remain in Pearland while also seeing patients in Lake Jackson. Dr. Abbassi and Dr. Adkins bring over fifteen years of sinus expertise.

Allergy & ENT Associates offers various sinus treatments, asthma care, immunotherapy, and allergy drops. For more information about allergy and sinus treatment, reach out to us at (713) 697-4687 or go to aentassociates.com to schedule an appointment.

Phone Contact: 281-453-4206

Email address: asalazar@aentassociates.com

SOURCE Allergy & ENT Associates

Related Links

https://www.aentassociates.com/

