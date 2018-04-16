Thin Blue Line USA launched a fundraiser to support the family of Officer Sean Gannon, who was killed in the line of duty on April 12, 2018. Through the sales of Thin Blue Line American Flag Bracelets, a total of $21,482.63 was raised. Thin Blue Line USA produced a video and posted on social media, detailing the tragic event. The video inspired countless testimonies to Gannon and his K9 partner, Nero, who was also wounded during the incident. The donation was made to the Yarmouth Police Foundation to directly support the Officer Sean Gannon Memorial Fund. The Officer Sean Gannon Fundraiser is ongoing, and a second donation will be made next week.

Thin Blue Line USA has proudly donated over $500,000 back to law enforcement non-profits. The company sends their deepest thanks to everyone that participated in the fundraiser and wears their Thin Blue Line Bracelet in honor of Officer Sean Gannon.

For additional information about this fundraiser, please visit:

https://www.thinbluelineusa.com/collections/give-blue/products/officer-sean-gannon-k9-nerofundraiser

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-officer-sean-gannon-fundraiser-raises-21-482-63--300630400.html

SOURCE Thin Blue Line USA

Related Links

http://www.thinbluelineusa.com

