Local Organization Offers Free At Home Improvements to Prevent Common Fall Risks

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CDC, one in four adults 65 and older fall each year, and one out of five falls cause serious injury such as broken bones or head injuries. Coupled with local COVID-19 ordinances and a competitive housing market, many seniors are feeling as though they don't have enough safe housing options. A local program, "Dignity at Home" launched by the nonprofit Marin Center for Independent Living (Marin CIL), is an ambitious fall-prevention program to address this critical health issue by providing people a no-cost option for upgrading their current living spaces.

"We need to ensure that older adults and people with disabilities can live and stay in their homes," says Matthew Estipona, Community Organizer at Marin CIL, "As Marin County struggles to address the dearth of housing for our community, Dignity At Home helps people stay in their own homes… and should serve as a reminder that future units must be able to accommodate the diverse and pressing needs of all of Marin residents."

Dignity at Home is free to Marin County individuals who live with a disability and/or are over 60 and at risk for at-home falls. To qualify applicants must have an annual household income not exceeding $119,980. It includes a wide-range of home modification packages for renters and owners alike such as installing grab bars, providing shower seats, fixing broken or uneven wooden steps, replacing worn carpet, and installing railings all free of charge.

In a county where quality of life and active lifestyles are celebrated, it's easy to forget the daily challenges faced by many Marin residents, including issues around housing. People with disabilities and mobility issues often live with the stress of simply moving around their homes. Dignity at Home is alleviating that worry with 95% of participants reporting they have a greater sense of security and confidence.

"My biggest fear was falling," says JoAnne Sainte-Pierre, a Novato resident now able to move around confidently in her own home. "Getting grab bars installed may not sound like much, but it's been a huge comfort. I appreciate it every day."

Marin CIL is committed to making applications as easy as possible. Interested applicants may access the application directly online at marincil.org/dignity-at-home or contact Tonique McNair, Assistive Technology Advocate, at (415) 459-6245 x20 to apply over the phone.



"Our goal is to make it easy and accessible for you to feel secure and stable in your place of residence. The application can be done over the phone with us in three minutes," assures Estipona.

ABOUT MARIN CENTER FOR INDEPENDENT LIVING

Marin Center for Independent Living (Marin CIL) provides services and support to people living with disabilities and those aging into disability. Since 1979, Marin CIL has been the leading community-based, peer-led disability justice organization for Marin's access and functional needs communities. Find out more at marincil.org.

SOURCE Marin Center for Independent Living