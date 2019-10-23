Local Organizations And Businesses Band Together To Renovate Guadalupe Community Outreach Center

Saturday, October 19, marked the project's completion with a ribbon cutting featuring speakers from the community as well as a lunch and an open house for the public to explore the new spaces.

Layton Project Manager Kelly Sussman led the construction efforts working closely with the IIDA Connect 4 committee, the United Way, the community and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

"What we've accomplished is so much more than adding new interior finishes," said Sussman. "We didn't understand the scale of the project or how it would affect the people who live here until we got involved. Being a part of a project that will support individuals and families who are struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues is a great benefit to the community and very rewarding to everyone involved with the renovation."

The newly renovated building will also be a safe place where youth can come after school and hang out with friends in a drug and violence-free environment. The coalition partners will also host workshops, have one on ones with clients in the shared office spaces and provide services including operating a community pantry and closet. This is intended to be the first in a series of projects designed to bring more services and opportunities to Guadalupe.

"We are excited about the Seewa Tomteme Outreach Center and pleased to be working with such committed community partners such as Layton Construction to make a difference in our community," said Francisco Avalos, director of engagement for Valley of the Sun United Way. "United Way is committed to working with Guadalupe leaders and residents and creating partnerships that will help to create a positive impact on Guadalupe families by breaking the cycle of poverty."

The team started demolition of the interior of the run-down office building in September. Crews removed walls, demolished a concrete slab for a new shower, refinished the drywall, installed new interior finishes throughout and brought in all new furniture. The design team, IIDA Connect 4 committee, contractors and subcontractors completely donated their time to work on the project.

"This is a great demonstration of what you can get done when you work together," said Erica Freshley, principal at Fresh Concepts and IIDA Connect 4 committee chair. "No single person could have accomplished this on their own and everyone selflessly gave their time."

About Layton Construction

Layton Construction Company is consistently ranked among the top commercial contractors in the nation, currently the 44th largest builder on ENR's Top 400 Commercial Contractors list, with revenues of $1.8 billion annually. Layton specializes in construction management, design-build construction and general contracting. Layton's construction projects are found throughout the United States, and cover a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, education, data centers, office buildings, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, sports and entertainment, detention, and public safety. Headquartered in Utah, Layton also has regional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.laytonconstruction.com.

About Valley of the Sun United Way

Since 1925, Valley of the Sun United Way has unified diverse partners, donors, business supporters, nonprofits, government and faith-based communities to build a stronger Valley for us all. United Way and its 90,000 donors, 400 business supporters and 5,000 volunteers fight to break the cycle of poverty by ensuring children and youth succeed, ending hunger and homelessness, and increasing the financial stability of families. Join the fight, visit vsuw.org.

About IIDA

IIDA is the Commercial Interior Design Association with global reach. We support design professionals, industry affiliates, educators, students, firms, and their clients through our network of 15,000+ members across 58 countries. We advocate for advancement in education, design excellence, legislation, leadership, accreditation, and community outreach to increase the value and understanding of Interior Design as a profession that enhances business value and positively impacts the health and well-being of people's lives every day.

