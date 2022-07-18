Local Pain Medicine Practice Changes the Way Pain is Treated

Treating Pain Origins with Minimally Invasive Techniques

CHALFONT, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Pain Medicine & Rehabilitation Practice, Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine) changes the way pain is treated with access to premier technologies and treatments unavailable elsewhere for patients in the region.

PA Pain and Spine is a professional medical center providing diagnostic and treatment services for various pain-related conditions in the Philadelphia region of Pennsylvania and beyond. With a team of highly qualified and trained providers, the Harvard-trained founders H. David Qu, MD and Robert Kelly, DO have led the practice to serve 800+ patients a week in both diagnosing and treating their chronic, pain-related conditions.

"Typically, when people hear the term 'Pain Management' they think of medication and a spiraling path of depression. When we started out and saw the available pain 'treatments' in the area, we realized there was a need for less medication and surgery and instead more true treatments. We wanted to be different. We wanted to learn everything we could to provide people in our community with the absolute best options available to treat any type of pain and related conditions at the source and allow them to get back to doing the things they love in life." states Founding Physician H. David Qu, MD.

The practice continues to grow to see more patients in need, beyond the Montgomery and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, and offers access to various minimally invasive injection therapies, regenerative medicine therapies, medical acupuncture, cutting edge minimally invasive out-patient procedures and more all over the region.

With a strong focus on community support and helping people get their lives back, it comes as no surprise that the practice has hundreds of patient testimonials expressing how their lives have changed after working with this team.

"There is no limit for the future. We are constantly evolving and learning new treatment methodologies to better serve our community as the world changes. We want to be the team where people feel heard, and leave better than when they came in. The amount of dedication and passion our team has for helping others is limitless and we want to continue spreading this care across the state and beyond," states President and Founding Physician Robert Kelly, DO.

Patients and local community can learn more about the practice and the team of providers by visiting https://www.pennpain.com , or by calling the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

