PASADENA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local painting professionals Daniel Tucker and Kenny Lee, along with team members from their Klappenberger & Son franchises, volunteered their time and expertise this fall to paint and refresh Community Christian Preschool in Pasadena, Maryland. Their charitable work helped revitalize classrooms and shared spaces—creating a brighter and more welcoming environment for local children.

Klappenberger & Son Local Painters Volunteer to Refresh Community Christian Preschool in Pasadena, MD

The project was completed over several days in partnership with Community Christian Preschool, which serves families throughout the Pasadena area with faith-based early childhood education. All labor and time were donated by the painters as a way to give back to the community that supports their business.

"School buildings are more than just walls—they're where kids shape their future," said Daniel, who leads the Anne Arundel County team at Klappenberger & Son. "We're proud to contribute to a cause that directly supports the next generation."

Kenny, who operates the Baltimore franchise, added, "We believe in showing up for our community—and this was a meaningful way to do it."

This charitable effort reflects Klappenberger & Son's larger mission to serve not only residential and commercial clients, but to also invest in the local neighborhoods they call home.

About Klappenberger & Son

Founded in 1989, Klappenberger & Son delivers expert painting and handyman services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction. With locations across the East Coast, the company combines industry experience with franchise support systems designed for long-term success.

