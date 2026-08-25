Local Partners Join A&M-San Antonio in Welcoming Back Students

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of students returned to campus for the start of the fall semester, Texas A&M University-San Antonio partnered with H-E-B and Mars to help ensure Jaguars began the academic year with the resources they need to succeed.

A&M-San Antonio students were able to pick up grocery bags from H-E-B employee volunteers on the first day of classes. H-E-Buddy made a stop by the A&M-San Antonio welcome event for students.

On Friday, Aug. 21, during the University's annual Weeks of Welcome celebration, H-E-B and Mars employees volunteered their time to assemble bags of shelf-stable food items, including products such as RXBARs, proudly part of Mars. This was done ahead of the University's annual Penny Social, where students gather to learn about the resources on campus. H-E-B and Mars distributed the bags to students attending the Penny Social, one of many events held during Weeks of Welcome, which is designed to help Jaguars build friendships, connect with campus organizations and learn about the many support services available.

"I like volunteering with H-E-B, and we chose to do this to support the students. I was a college student, which made me want8.25 to volunteer even more," said Nina Garza, a local H-E-B employee who volunteered over 70 hours in 2025. "I understand what it means to receive snacks and food support, because you don't have much when you're in college. Community means a lot to me, and I really appreciate A&M-San Antonio hosting us today."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by A&M-San Antonio, H-E-B and Mars to combat food insecurity and help remove barriers that can stand in the way of student success. By investing in students' basic needs, community partners help ensure Jaguars can focus on their education and achieving their academic goals.

In addition to volunteering, Mars donated RXBARS and made a significant investment in the University's student support efforts. During Grocery Bingo, Mars representatives presented a $5,000 donation to Dr. Salvador Hector Ochoa, president of A&M-San Antonio, to benefit the General's Store, the University's on-campus food pantry.

"We are grateful to H-E-B and Mars for this generous investment in our students and their success. Many of our students come from communities that have historically faced barriers to accessing resources and opportunities, and support like this helps ensure that their basic needs are met, allowing them to focus on their education," said President Ochoa. "This gift will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students and reinforces the power of community partnerships in creating pathways to success."

The General's Store serves as an essential resource for students facing food insecurity by providing free groceries in a welcoming, confidential environment. The pantry offers shelf-stable foods, fresh items when available, hygiene products and other essentials that help students meet their basic needs while pursuing their degrees.

The $5,000 gift from Mars will help replenish inventory and expand the General's Store's ability to serve students throughout the academic year, ensuring Jaguars have access to nutritious food and essential supplies when they need them most.

"At H-E-B, supporting students as they work to achieve their educational goals is at the heart of what we do," said Katie Chain, public affairs manager at H-E-B. "As the school year begins, children and families shouldn't have to worry about where their next meal comes from. That's why we are deeply committed to help fight food insecurity across Texas, and we hope this gift of healthy snacks will help these students begin their school year on the right track."

Founded in 2009 as the first four-year university on San Antonio's South Side, Texas A&M University-San Antonio (TAMUSA) was established to expand access to higher education and create new opportunities for students and families. Today, TAMUSA is the youngest and one of the fastest-growing institutions in The Texas A&M University System, known for advancing educational and economic mobility through high-quality education, innovative research and community engagement.

TAMUSA is nationally recognized for student success, social mobility and support for military-connected students. A Military Embracing institution, TAMUSA proudly serves veterans, active-duty service members and military-connected families. Guided by its strategic plan, TAMUSA 2030: All In, the University is focused on achieving academic distinction, supporting student success, expanding research and innovation, strengthening community partnerships and building a destination campus for future generations. Learn more at tamusa.edu.

Contact: Texas A&M University-San Antonio

One University Way, CAB 435, San Antonio, Texas 78224

[email protected] | 210-784-1115

SOURCE Texas A&M University-San Antonio