Local Pet Supply Store Increases Online Sales by 3,000% with Curbside Pickup and Local Marketing Strategy

WENATCHEE, Wash., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Pet Shop of Wenatchee, Washington, knew they needed to create a winning online strategy. Initially, they tried dropshipping products from a warehouse but struggled to reach more than just a few thousand dollars in annual sales online. Then, they leaned into their partnership with New Media Retailer and shifted from a dropshipping strategy to one that better leveraged their best asset, their store. Owners Jennifer and Allen Larsen focused on store pickup and local delivery, even launching a local subscription delivery service on pet food. Within months, online sales were booming.

Jennifer and Allen's goals for their local marketing strategy were to:

Offer convenient online ordering options

Focus on serving their local market by offering delivery

Increase average sale per customer

Attract more local customers that were shopping at larger big box stores or e-retail competitors

Highlight their competitive pricing

Build internal infrastructure to control the inventory and delivery process

Increase guerilla marketing efforts

New Media Retailer worked hands-on with Jennifer to reconstruct their website. The project involved a reset to their product catalog, updating the checkout with curbside pickup, local delivery, and subscribe & save fulfillment options.

Working with their dedicated Marketing Specialist at New Media Retailer, Jennifer and Allen adjusted their marketing tactics. Their new local marketing efforts included email marketing, staff sales training, mailers, updated in-store signage, and handouts. They even started offering themed mystery gift boxes that come packed with samples, treats, toys, and goodies galore on a monthly subscription or for a one-time purchase.

With over $300,000 in online sales last year, it's safe to say that Firehouse Pet Shop is proof that embracing change and moving to curbside pickup and local delivery can be the catalyst to growth and success for small businesses.

To top it all off, Pets Plus Magazine nominated this pet supply store as one of America's Coolest Pet Stores on March 7, 2021.

