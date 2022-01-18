Local Physician Expands Educational Opportunities at Alma Mater

CHALFONT, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local president and physician of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute (PA Pain and Spine), Robert Kelly, DO (Kelly), receives educational honors including the appointment of his status to Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine - his medical school alma mater.

The University of New England of Osteopathic Medicine is a small, prestigious medical school located on the southern coast of Maine. Kelly previously completed his medical school studies at the university from 2002-2006, and now plans to stay connected to the university as a role model for future physicians in the field.

"I think it is very important as a current physician to actively stay involved in research and educational activities to ensure that myself, and the team I work with, are always up-to-date on new technology and offerings in the field to help better treat patients. Along with this, I truly enjoy spreading knowledge to the next generation of physicians, and am excited for these new opportunities." States Robert Kelly, DO President & Physician of PA Pain and Spine.

In the clinical assistant professor role, Kelly will be responsible for maintaining an active teaching role with medical students, offering guest lectures, mentoring resident physicians in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and will work on ongoing research projects within the pain medicine field. This will be an additional education role for Kelly who already is an appointed adjunct faculty member at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Kelly plans on utilizing his experiences to enrich the education of residents and student's journeys as well as working with the PA Pain and Spine team to continually update and improve the technologies, techniques and other offerings available to their pain medicine patients.

Those looking for more information on Kelly, PA Pain and Spine, and the Physician's experience can visit www.pennpain.com .

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

