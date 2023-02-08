Local plumbing experts offer plumbing checklist for Pacific Northwest homebuyers

Harts Services advises area residents to closely inspect any home's plumbing system to ensure the long-lasting value of their investment

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing company founded in 2013, advises homebuyers to check out the plumbing before making an offer on any area homes.

"Having all the facts is important in today's competitive housing market," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "Closely inspecting a home's plumbing system before you buy can save a lot of time, effort and money in the long run."

Hart suggests potential homebuyers follow these precautions:

Look for leaks: Check for any visible signs of water, including stains and damaged drywall or plaster. Focus on areas near toilets, washing machines and water heaters.

"A professional examination of the pipes and other equipment may reveal major issues that need to be dealt with immediately or could result in unanticipated expenses in a few years," Hart said. "On the other hand, knowing that the plumbing system in your new home is in great shape can give homebuyers peace of mind about their investment."

