Local Podcast Expands Radio Syndication to Cover All of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Leadership Series, a popular podcast and radio show hosted by The Artist Evolution's Founder and CEO, Derek Champagne, located on www.BusinessLeadershipSeries.com, is growing its network of listeners exponentially. Recently the series secured syndication on radio stations, which will expand the show's FM coverage to the entire state of Arkansas. The series has also been downloaded in 93 countries worldwide.

The series will now air on ESPN 95.3, serving Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma, KTTG ESPN 96.3, serving Hot Springs and Southwest Arkansas and KBCN ESPN 104.3, serving North-central Arkansas and ESPN 99.5 FM, serving Northwest Arkansas. The Business Leadership Series has also expanded to include live streaming on www.hitthatline.com.

The Business Leadership Series is a popular podcast, radio show and Amazon Daily Flash Briefing. The Business Leadership Series hosts entrepreneurs, celebrity personalities, industry leaders and those who offer valuable thoughts and insight. Guests have included Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Oates, former Sacramento Kings owner George Maloof, Michael Levin (Shark Tank, Politico), Nick Friedman (Oprah, Millionaire Matchmaker, Shark Tank), Devin Thorpe (Forbes Magazine) and many others. The series airs daily on iHeartRadio, iTunes, Amazon Daily Flash Briefing and weekly on ESPN 99.5 FM, along with the show's expanded syndication on radio stations throughout Arkansas. The podcast has been downloaded in 93 countries, worldwide.

Champagne is a Northwest Arkansas resident, entrepreneur, marketing consultant, co-creator of First Down Marketing and local business owner/CEO of The Artist Evolution (TAE), a thriving marketing agency. Champagne's book, Don't Buy A Duck: Stop Wasting Money & Only Do Marketing That Works!, became an Amazon #1 Bestseller. Don't Buy A Duck centers on everything from small business marketing to more advanced insight on bigger-budget marketing; the book has examples and strategies to assist marketers at all levels. Champagne has led TAE to work with local, regional and national brands in an array of fields and industries, from small local businesses to publicly traded brands and pro sports.

To learn more, visit: www.BusinessLeadershipSeries.com.

Derek Champagne Champagne is a Northwest Arkansas resident, entrepreneur, marketing consultant, host of the Business Leadership Series and local business owner/CEO of The Artist Evolution. Champagne is also a partner in First Down Marketing and MVP Placement, entities that work with pro athlete entrepreneurs. He is a frequent guest lecturer at business conventions and college business marketing classes covering marketing and social media subject matter. Champagne is endorsed by the ASDA, as a trusted marketing resource, and he is an advisory board member and guest contributor for the national publication, Dental Entrepreneur Magazine. Champagne is also a nationally published musician who has made musical contributions to the soundtracks of television shows on ABC, MTV, Bravo, Oxygen and the E! Channel. When he's not making music or marketing strategy, he enjoys volunteering at Northwest Arkansas nonprofit organizations, spending time with his wife and two children, playing guitar, enjoying the occasional game of golf and staying involved in his church.

Learn more at: www.theartistevolution.com.

