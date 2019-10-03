Local Portland Knife Companies Shine at Blade Show West 2019
Blade Show West hits Portland November 1-3 bringing over 200 knife exhibitors to Oregon Convention Center
Oct 03, 2019, 18:00 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping to the #golocal Portland community culture, Blade Show West shines light to over a dozen of local knife industry exhibitors who call #Portland home. This "ultimate knife show" selected the pacific northwest region in 2018 to host its new west coast show & has decided to come back in 2019 to give the Portland knife & outdoor enthusiasts the best selection of everyday carry, hunting, tactical, collectors, and cutlery knives. "Being able to bring our premier knife show out to the west coast again allows us to offer Portland an impactful show experience this November," added by Alicia Newton, Show Director.
Under one roof, this show is well-known for showcasing the best knifemakers, manufactures, and suppliers to bring one of the best selections of products you won't necessarily find on any online store.
One ticket gets you access to shop and meet over 200 exhibitors from across the nation, free seminars and demos from makers, authors and industry influencers. Find out show details and buy tickets at bladeshowwest.com.
|
A+M Knives
|
Ferrum Technology
|
Matt Cook/PinoyKnife
|
Benchmade Knife Co.
|
Freeman Outdoor Gear
|
Navarrete Knives
|
Big Brown Bear
|
Gerber Gear
|
Nitzan Lilie
|
Carter Cutlery
|
integrity implements
|
Northwest Knives & Collectibles
|
Cascadia Cutlery LLC
|
Joe Edson
|
OOAK Forge
|
Chuck Cook Knives
|
Kershaw Knives/ Zero Tolerance
|
Rogers Kustoms
|
CRKT
|
Leatherman Tool Group
|
Spake Handmade Knives
|
David Kurt Handmade Knives
|
LinchPin LLC
|
TF Blades LLC
|
Dragonfly Forge
|
Tuch Knives
About Blade Show: Presented by BLADE Magazine, one of the premier publications in the industry, Blade Show hosts two consumer shows annually in Atlanta and Portland regions. Bringing together thousands under one roof, Blade Show continues to grow after 30+ years in the market.
SOURCE Blade Show
Share this article