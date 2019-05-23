Local Real Estate Agent Receives The Century 21 Real Estate "Relentless Agent Award" For Outstanding Service To Homebuyers & Sellers

SAN DIMAS, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the winners of its quarterly "Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the ever-evolving real estate industry. Mireya Chavarria of CENTURY 21 Citrus Realty has been selected as one of five winners to represent the most relentless agents in the CENTURY 21® System in Q1 2019. This select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. Agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent is more than just sales results, instead looking to third-party customer ratings and testimonials that demonstrate agents' willingness to go above and beyond for their clients.

"Century 21 Real Estate is focused on elevating the real estate process from the functional to an extraordinary experience," said Mike Mielder, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We are excited to celebrate those agents, who like Mireya, make it their mission to embody a relentless mentality day in and out. Her clients and customers consistently call out her compassion and ability to guide them through the most stressful parts of the real estate process – 'a good agent with a good heart'."

During her seven years of experience in real estate, Chavarria has continuously shown she upholds the relentless mindset by displaying her passion for serving and helping others. Mireya has made it her mission to always be there for her clients. One noting that she has spent countless hours and late nights with her in-person or over the phone keeping her going when obstacles made her want to give up all together.

"The greatest joy in my career is helping my clients achieve their dreams of becoming a home owner or investor," said Chavarria. "My job doesn't stop until I know my clients and customers are satisfied."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show her the same level of extraordinary experience Chavarria delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to Minneapolis, MN to watch the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament Final Four.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Chavarria and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 129,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,700 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

© 2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Dana Hershman

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

617.226.9191

Dana.Hershman@mullenlowe.com

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

