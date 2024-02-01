Local Real Estate and Mortgage Broker Gary Foote Partners with VettedVA to Empower Veterans with Home Education Opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced real estate and mortgage broker Gary Foote has partnered with veteran non-profit group VettedVA to offer industry-leading veteran education classes. Classes are offered both virtually and in-person, focusing on assisting veterans and their families to better understand homebuying, selling, and mortgage options available to fully utilize their earned VA home loan benefit.

"My goal is to provide invaluable education through honesty, integrity, and expertise," Gary Foote explains. "I understand that buying, selling, or obtaining a mortgage is a big decision, and I take the responsibility of making homeownership attainable for veterans and their families very seriously."

Working in real estate over the past 13 years, Gary has seen firsthand that veterans are severely underserved. As they have been focused on training, missions, and getting reestablished with every new PCS, veterans often have not had the opportunity to fully understand the power of their earned VA home loan benefit, and as a result, do not use the benefit to the fullest. Gary shares, "I'm committed to changing this through free, no-obligation education, which fully aligns with the mission of VettedVA."

VettedVA and Gary Foote's partnership facilitates expanded efforts to help educate active duty and veteran military members on how to use their earned VA Home Loan benefit to become homeowners in Tennessee. As both a real estate broker and a mortgage broker, Gary has extensive knowledge and skills to help active duty and veterans fully navigate buying a home backed by the VA guarantee.

One of Gary's core principles, derived from his involvement with VettedVA, is the motto "Trust But Verify" which emphasizes the importance of informed decision-making and thorough due diligence. In addition to educating on the homebuying process, including VA home loan financing, Gary empowers veterans to verify the information independently for well-informed decision-making.

To find out more information, including scheduling of ongoing free education classes, visit www.homewithgaryfoote.com.

About Gary Foote
Gary Foote's dedication, expertise, and commitment to service has earned him a stellar reputation for his industry knowledge and ethical standards within the greater Nashville area. Gary's care for veterans and their families stems from a long line of military service within his own family, especially his grandfather who was a POW in World War II. Gary loves living in Nashville with his wife and their four children.

