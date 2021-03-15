Local Real Estate Broker Jay Bradley assists 200+ Houstonians with water, supplies and home repairs after the Winter Storm event in Houston

HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Jay Bradley launched the Winter Storm Relief Initiative to help Houstonians in the aftermath of the winter storm event. Jay has been a Houston resident for more than two decades and has a desire to help people, he has embarked on various philanthropic initiatives to renovate and revitalize the Houston community, including the "Buying the Block" initiative in which he collaborated with developers to revitalize 5th ward. After observing the devastation caused by the winter storm event, Jay quickly activated a plan, working with local organization to help Houstonians rebuild the Winter Storm Relief Initiative.

The initiative will include 2 phases; Phase 1 of the campaign is to assist residents with their immediate needs, water and other supplies. The first event took place on Saturday, March 6, 2021, and Jay distributed water in the local 3rd community to those in need. Phase 2 of the initiative will be working with local organizations to identify uninsured individuals in need of plumbing repairs. Sponsor NXG Logistics has been instrumental in assisting with the launch of the campaign and have pledged their support for the duration of the campaign to assist the community.

