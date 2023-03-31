Local Real Estate Broker Offers Homeowners Cash Offer at Full Market Value with No Inspection Needed

Bent Danholm, a real estate broker in Orlando, is offering homeowners a cash offer at full market value with no inspection needed, provided that the home appraises at the agreed price. This offer eliminates the need for dozens of showings, keeping the home show ready, and allows homeowners to move at their own pace while preserving their equity.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bent Danholm, a reputable real estate broker in Orlando, FL, has announced a unique opportunity for homeowners looking to sell their property. Danholm offers to purchase homes at full market value without inspection, provided the home appraises at the agreed price. This offer presents significant advantages to sellers, including avoiding multiple showings, eliminating the need to keep the home show-ready, the ability to move on their timeline, and preserving equity.

Danholm's offer is a game-changer for homeowners looking to sell their homes quickly and efficiently, without the hassle of traditional home selling methods. By providing a full market value cash offer, homeowners can bypass the time-consuming and often costly process of listing their homes, waiting for showings, and negotiating with potential buyers.

The offer is straightforward: if the home appraises at the agreed price, he will purchase it for cash, no questions asked. This approach saves homeowners valuable time, money, and energy, allowing them to move on to the next chapter of their lives without the stress and uncertainty that often accompanies the traditional home selling process.

"Offering homeowners the opportunity to sell their homes at full market value, with no inspections needed, is a unique approach in the real estate industry," said Danholm. "By eliminating the need for showings and keeping the process simple, we can provide our clients a stress-free and efficient home selling experience."

For more information about Bent Danholm and his new offer, visit his website at

www.bentdanholm.com or call (407) 288-0704.

About Bent Danholm at MAXIM Realty Orlando:

Bent Danholm is a real estate broker with over 30 years of real estate expertise. He is known for his professionalism, expertise, and personalized service. Bent specializes in residential real estate, including single-family homes, townhouses, condos, and luxury properties.

Contact:

Bent Danholm

***@maximrealtors.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12957961

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE MAXIM Realty Orlando