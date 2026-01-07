Local Real Estate Team Distributes $105,000 to Seven Pasadena Organizations

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berns Team, a top-producing Pasadena real estate team, announced the results of its first annual Raise to Give event, where past and current clients voted to determine how the team would donate $105,000 to local nonprofits and community organizations. This year's client-directed giving effort supports seven Pasadena-area groups making an impact in homelessness, emergency relief, historic preservation, and community development.

At the heart of Raise to Give is a simple idea: every home bought or sold with The Berns Team helps fuel meaningful change in the community. Instead of choosing the beneficiaries themselves, the team invited their clients—people whose real estate journeys they've guided—to vote on where the funds should go.

Following the community vote, The Berns Team distributed donations totaling $105,000, including:

$50,000 – Door of Hope

– Door of Hope $25,000 – Eaton Fire Survivors Network

– Eaton Fire Survivors Network $12,500 – Friends in Deed

– Friends in Deed $7,500 – Eaton Fire Collaborative

– Eaton Fire Collaborative $5,000 – Harambee Ministries

– Harambee Ministries $2,500 – Habitat for Humanity, San Gabriel Valley

– Habitat for Humanity, San Gabriel Valley $2,500 – Pasadena Heritage

"Our mission has always been about more than real estate," said Laura Berns, co-owner of The Berns Team. "Raise to Give allows us to deepen our connection with our community by empowering our clients to help direct real impact where it's needed most."

"Real estate is the vehicle, but giving back is the purpose," added Jason Berns, co-owner. "We're incredibly grateful to our clients whose trust in us makes moments like this possible. Their votes shaped this entire initiative."

The Raise to Give event took place at The Berns Team's annual Fall Festival Client Appreciation celebration, where over three hundred clients gathered to enjoy food, games, and the announcement of the donation recipients. The initiative reflects The Berns Team's commitment to using their business success to uplift La Cañada, Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding communities.

The Berns Team plans to expand Raise to Give in 2026 as part of a long-term vision to increase community support year after year.

About The Berns Team

The Berns Team, Keller Williams Luxury, is a leading real estate team serving Pasadena, La Cañada, Altadena, Monrovia, South Pasadena, San Marino, and surrounding communities. Known for strategic marketing, concierge-level service, and strong community involvement, The Berns Team has helped thousands of families buy and sell homes while reinvesting in local nonprofits through initiatives like Raise to Give.

Learn more at www.BernsTeamBlessings.com

