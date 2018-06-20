Local Residential Services Company Awards More Than $25,000 in Scholarships

So far this month, seven scholarships have been awarded to high school students across Douglas County for a total of $27,650. Each scholarship is valued at $3,950 and provides entry into the AATA Special Ops program, Georgia's premier HVAC EPA certification program provided by the All American Technician Academy.

"It is vital that our local students know they have options beyond a traditional four-year school," said Jerry Hall, owner of Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing. "We support continuing education of any kind, but we want rising seniors to know there is a very lucrative and rewarding career to be had in the home services industry. It is our goal that these scholarships provide these students with the means to pursue a career in a field they will enjoy and that will provide a secure future for them for years to come."

Hall and the Assured Comfort team are also offering one scholarship to each of the 16 high schools in Cobb County. The deadline for Cobb County students to apply has been extended to June 30. Interested students can apply by visiting AATAUSA.com or by calling (770) 858-7802.

Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing not only offers HVAC, plumbing and indoor air quality services, but the business maintains a strong commitment to community outreach and charitable efforts. Fostering Faith, a nonprofit founded by Assured Comfort, provides gifts and essentials for children living in foster care across five counties in Georgia. The home services company also further supports local education through numerous other donations to local school systems and supports veterans by partnering with Soldiers' Angels for food drives.

To learn more about what Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing is doing for the community and to find out how you can help, please visit our community support page.

For more information about Assured Comfort's many service offerings, please call (770) 872-4168 or visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com.

About Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Assured Comfort is an A+ Better Business Bureau accredited home service company offering residential and commercial services to the greater Atlanta area. With a five-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Customer Lobby, Assured Comfort takes customer service seriously. Veteran owned, the company strives to make every community it serves better and enrich the lives of military families and children in local school systems. Assured Comfort partners annually with Fostering Faith, SafePath, Soldiers' Angels and Kate's Club. Assured Comfort also works with the Douglas, Paulding and Cobb County School Systems on a monthly basis. For more information, visit https://www.assuredcomfort.com/.

