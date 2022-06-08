Local Restaurant Fights Childhood Cancer One Cup of Lemonade at a Time

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill invites guests for a cup of lemonade June 10 – 12 and the restaurant will donate 100% of sales to fight childhood cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will be turning lots of lemons into lemonade June 10 – 12 to raise money to find a cure for childhood cancer. The restaurant is partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a non-profit organization that funds childhood cancer treatment and research. To date, Firebirds has donated more than $2.7 million to ALSF.

This is Firebirds' eighth year participating in the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's (ALSF) Lemonade Days. Each of the restaurant's 55 locations in 21 states is taking part in the three-day event.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Lemonade Days June 10 - 12 invites guests for a cup of lemonade and the popular restaurant will donate 100% of sales to fight childhood cancer. For every slice of Firebirds' signature Big Daddy Lemon Cake purchased during Lemonade Days June 10 - 12, Firebirds is donating $1 to ALSF to fight childhood cancer. To date, Firebirds has raised $2.7 million for the cause.

"Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is truly one of ALSF's most dedicated partners, raising money year-round to help fund critical research and treatments," said Liz Scott, ALSF's co-executive director and mother to ALSF founder, Alex Scott. "We couldn't be prouder of Firebirds' executive team and all its volunteers at every Firebirds location across the country for their commitment to help fund a cure for childhood cancer. And we're very grateful for Firebirds' guests who make purchases to support the cause."

Firebirds is donating 100 percent of sales from the purchase of $3 cups of lemonade. Firebirds also donates $2 from each purchase of Tito's Lemonade Drop Martini and $1 from each purchase of its signature Big Daddy Lemon Cake during Lemonade Days. Guests can also round up their check to the nearest dollar and ALSF will receive the difference or donate to ALSF directly on their receipt.

"We are proud to support ALSF's efforts, which is why our goal this year is to raise $150,000," said Firebirds' Chief Brand Officer Stephen Loftis. "We look forward to achieving that goal, one cup at a time."

Fast Facts:

ALSF was born from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996 - 2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex said she wanted to create a lemonade stand to help find a cure for all children with cancer.

To date, Firebirds has raised more than $2.7 million for the national charity, which is ranked a top four-star non-profit organization by Charity Navigator, the leading charity evaluator in America.

Since Alex's first homemade lemonade stand, ALSF has raised more than $250 million .

Alex's Lemonade is available for purchase on all Firebirds menus throughout the year, including the brand's highly regarded Kids Menu, which is part of the Kids LiveWell program verified by the National Restaurant Association.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Lemonade Days partners include Produce Alliance • Brothers Produce • Performance Foodservice • Monin • Lawler's • Keany Produce • Central Illinois Produce • Creation Gardens • Dixie Produce • J. Ambrogi Foods • Premier Produce • The Garden Wholesale • W.R. Vernon Produce • J.H. Honeycutt • Todd's • Liberty Fruit • Phoenix Produce • Senn Brothers Produce • Sirna and Sons Produce • Frontier Produce • Willietule Produce • McCartney Produce

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks, and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Signature specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with $2.7 million raised for childhood cancer research. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

ALSF emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996 - 2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex's first stand, ALSF has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country. To date, ALSF, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $250 million to fund pediatric cancer research projects. For more information on ALSF visit AlexsLemonade.org.

