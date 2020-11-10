Local Restauranteur Remon Karian Has Reason to Celebrate Despite COVID-19 Devastation

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a year of twos and zeros for Italian concepts Fiorella's Cucina and Express. Founded in 2000 by Remon Karian, Fiorella's is celebrating a milestone anniversary that almost wasn't in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiorella's to giveaway 3,000 jars of Signature Marinara Sauce

In November, Fiorella's is giving back to the community members who have supported them over the years and helped them reach their 20th anniversary. The Newton location is giving away $12,000 in $20 gift cards to guests dining in or ordering take-out throughout the month as a special "Thank you!" Additionally, all five locations will commemorate the occasion by giving away 3,000 jars of Fiorella's Signature Marinara Sauce for guests to enjoy at home.

"Restaurant ownership is not without its challenges, even in good times. The pandemic created a situation I never could have imagined in my worst nightmares," Karian shared. "It's been incredibly hard, but we can't just ignore our 20th anniversary. We want to say thank you to everyone who has dined with us over the years."

Today he's the CEO, but Karian has filled every role in the organization, from busboy to cook, server, manager, accountant and marketer. He started with a simple business plan and belief from his father, Marcel, a former restauranteur who taught him the hospitality ropes as a teenager. Karian's passion and commitment to success still keep him energized after all these years. "I'm never satisfied. I'm constantly trying to learn, to become better."

John Gallagher, Fiorella's Director of Operations has been with the organization for seven years. Through the recent Coronavirus challenges, John has had many sleepless nights worrying about the team and the future of Fiorella's. "More than anything, we missed seeing our regulars and creating experiences with the families who dine with us. It feels really good to see them coming back in."

The company has five restaurants, including two Fiorella's Cucina locations in Newtonville and Concord, and three Fiorella's Express locations in Brighton, Belmont and their newest location Wellesley. Wellesley celebrated their one-year anniversary at the height of the pandemic.

"We are on a long road to recovery, but we are more optimistic with each passing day. We're staying focused on team training, following every safety protocol, and creating new and unique dining experiences," Karian says. "Curbside pickup is here to stay. We've also launched new Family Meals. We are meeting people where they are."

Fiorella's recently released a video to show guests the steps the restaurant has taken to address safety and sanitation for guests and team members. "We want guests to have confidence in the steps we've taken to keep them safe," Gallagher said.

For inquiries, please contact Jennifer Parker at [email protected] or text or call (469)879-8696.

Related Images

marinara-sauce.png

Marinara Sauce

remon-karian.png

Remon Karian

Picture of Remon Karian in the early days.

SOURCE Fiorella's