Local Roofing Contractor, RoofCARE, Wins Back-to-Back National Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mexico's leading sustainable roofing contractor, RoofCARE, is honored to announce they have been awarded first place in the commercial roofing category for the 2018 CoatingsPro Contractor Awards. CoatingsPro is the premier fluid-applied waterproofing industry publication and conduct their Contractor Awards on a national scale. The winning project was the roof renovation of the Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) Commons Area, using the HydroStop PremiumCoat System from manufacturer, GAF. The massive renovation project saved SFCC close to $500,000 by extending the life of the EPDM roof, instead of tearing off and replacing it. RoofCARE's Marketing Director, Jonathan Small, accepted the award on behalf of the company, at last week's 2018 Corrosion Conference and Expo in Phoenix, Arizona.

RoofCARE is no stranger to winning CoatingsPro Contractor Awards. In 2017, they were awarded second place for the roof renovation of Alamogordo High School in Alamogordo, New Mexico and third place for the renovation of Doña Ana Elementary in Las Cruces, New Mexico. "Winning awards in a national competition really speaks to the quality of work our team produces," said Louis Zaina, CEO at RoofCARE. He added, "We're honored to be recognized in this way and know our clients appreciate the high level of service we provide."

In addition to these awards, RoofCARE has established itself as an expert voice in the roof coatings industry, with multiple articles being published in recent years, highlighting their projects. The featured projects include roof renovations at Hope Christian School, Doña Ana Elementary, Floyd Municipal Schools, Santa Fe Community College and the Pete Domenici Federal Courthouse. These project profiles reinforce RoofCARE's status as an industry leader.

On their relationship with RoofCARE, Coatings Pro Editor, Stephanie Marie Chizik had the following to say, "It's been a pleasure working with the RoofCARE team. CoatingsPro has featured their crews and projects in several case history-type stories online and in print, and they've won several awards with our Contractor Awards Program. They've shown to be professional and dependable, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships in years ahead."

RoofCARE is a full-service commercial roofing contractor that utilizes a rare approach, focused on cost-efficient and sustainable solutions and avoiding premature roof replacement. They help their customers manage their roofing assets more effectively through maintenance, repair and renovation services. Since being founded in Albuquerque in 2008, RoofCARE has experienced consistent growth and now serves commercial, government and residential clients from five branches throughout New Mexico and Texas. This growth is attributed to their unique approach to the roofing industry and a high level of customer service and quality work.

Media Contact: Jonathan Small (Phone: 888.336.3037 or Email: jonathan@roofcare.us).

CoatingsPro Magazine is a bi-monthly publication read by more than 26,000 industrial and commercial contractors, engineers, and specifiers. The CoatingsPro website brings the content of the magazine online with the addition of daily updates, additional details and interactive features. For more information, contact: Eliina Lizarraga (Eliina.Lizarraga@nace.org).

Related Images

roofcare-accepting-award.jpg

RoofCARE Accepting Award

RoofCARE accepting 2018 CoatingsPro Contractor Award. Pictured from left to right: CoatingsPro Editor, Stephanie Marie Chizik, RoofCARE Marketing Director, Jonathan Small and GAF Product Manager, Dave Rubin.

finished-renovation.jpg

Finished Renovation

The finished roof renovation of the SFCC Commons Area. This RoofCARE project won first place in the Commercial Roofing Category of the 2018 CoatingsPro Contractor Awards.

2018-contractor-award-winner-logo.png

2018 Contractor Award Winner Logo

2018 CoatingsPro Contractor Award Winner Logo

roofcare-logo.png

RoofCARE Logo

RoofCARE won first place in the Commercial Roofing Category of the 2018 CoatingsPro Contractor Awards.

Related Links

RoofCARE Website

RoofCARE's Facebook Page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-roofing-contractor-roofcare-wins-back-to-back-national-awards-300637790.html

SOURCE RoofCARE

Related Links

http://www.roofcare.us

