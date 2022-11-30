Local Saladworks Raises $5,345 For No Kid Hungry to Help Provide Healthy Meals to Children

Better-for-You Restaurant in Bristol, TN, Raises Highest Amount of Funds Across Saladworks Chain

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America could face hunger this year. To help eradicate childhood hunger, Saladworks partnered with No Kid Hungry to support the communities they serve across the nation. With the help of her guests, local entrepreneur Diane Taveau raised $5,345 at her restaurant which is the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the promotion across out of all Saladworks locations in the country. The $5,345 raised by Saladworks Bristol can help provide 53,450 healthy meals for kids*.

"My team and I were thrilled to contribute to Saladworks fundraising efforts for No Kid Hungry this year," said Diane Taveau, owner of Saladworks Bristol. "Seeing the staff and community come together to give back to those in need has been such a rewarding experience. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish together and that the money we raised will provide so many meals to kids and their families."

Saladworks fundraising began nationally on September 7 and ran through November 1 at all their restaurant locations across the country and offered guests various ways to support their No Kid Hungry fundraising efforts. As the first-place winner of the Donation Competition, Saladworks Bristol will receive matching donations up to $2,500 from WOWorks, the parent company of Saladworks. The restaurant will also receive a visit from WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy and $500 to share among their staff.

"WOWorks is excited to have had the opportunity to partner with No Kid Hungry again this year, and remain committed to help end childhood hunger in America," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Saladworks is proud to provide guests with a variety of fresh and nutritious ingredients on our menu to customize and enjoy. We have the honor again this year to raise money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. I am proud of the hard work the Saladworks team in Bristol has contributed towards our fundraising efforts and we are grateful for the participation of our guests.

*$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 165 locations across 25 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 35 years. Saladworks is part of WOWorks, a parent company family of restaurant brands that also includes Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberito's Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit http://www.saladworks.com

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

