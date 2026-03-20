Local San Diego Latina Honored for Lifetime of Service in Accessible, Equitable Healthcare

Cindy Salas Murphy Honored for Leadership and Service

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego State University recognized alumna Cindy Salas Murphy as its 2026 Lifetime Service Honoree at its annual university commemorative scholarship luncheon. The event celebrated student achievement and honored the work that reflects a commitment to service, equity, and community impact.

As part of the annual gathering, SDSU awarded scholarships to outstanding students while recognizing Salas Murphy, a senior healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and alumna of SDSU's Graduate School of Public Health.

Salas Murphy brings more than 25 years of experience leading and transforming healthcare across hospitals, medical groups, and health technology organizations. She is the CEO of Emma Health, an AI-driven digital health platform focused on addressing chronic conditions through the microbiome, including irritable bowel syndrome. Through Emma Health, she has advanced patient-centered care models that integrate clinical decision support, patient engagement in their action plan, and data-driven insights to improve outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

Over the course of her career, Salas Murphy has scaled high-growth healthcare organizations, overseeing more than $1 billion in enterprise growth and leading ventures that have served more than 500,000 patients nationwide. Her work is widely recognized for translating clinical innovation and artificial intelligence into practical, real-world solutions that expand access to care and improve quality for diverse populations.

A proud Latina leader and advocate for equity, Salas Murphy's career reflects a deep commitment to expanding access, improving outcomes, and uplifting underserved communities. Her work continues to advance more affordable, accessible, and patient-centered healthcare.

"This annual scholarship and recognition event honors leaders who turn values into action and whose work reflects a deep commitment to service and community impact," said Dr. Emilio Ulloa, Associate Chief Diversity Officer for MSI Affairs at San Diego State University. "Cindy Salas Murphy exemplifies this through her lifelong commitment to equity, innovation, and service in healthcare."

For more information, visit: www.MyEmmaHealth.com.

Emma Health is redefining chronic care through its Microbiome Intelligence Care Platform, translating the complexity of microbiome science into personalized, evidence-informed action. By combining AI-driven insights, clinical decision support, and individualized care pathways, Emma Health helps people living with chronic conditions move beyond symptom management toward more precise, root-cause-oriented care. We unite physicians seeking better answers, technologists committed to making complex science accessible, and patients determined to change the trajectory of their health. At the center of our mission is a belief that people deserve more clarity, more personalization, and more power over their health journey. Through the integration of clinical precision, technological innovation, and human-centered care, Emma Health is building a future in which chronic conditions no longer define a person's story.

Media Contact:

Claudia S. Briggs

916-385-4705

[email protected]

SOURCE Cindy Salas Murphy