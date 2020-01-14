Local School to Celebrate School Choice at Martin Luther King, Jr. Parades

FOREST PARK, Ga., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from 7 Pillars Career Academy will celebrate educational opportunity by joining two Martin Luther King, Jr. parades wearing National School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves.

The students will proudly wear their scarves while participating in Forest Park's community parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, as well as Jonesboro's community parade on Monday, Jan. 20.

The school's participation in these events is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"By honoring Dr. King, our participation in these parades shows how parents and students now have a right to choose the type of education they feel is right for them without discrimination," said Sharon Daniel, governing board vice chair at 7 Pillars Career Academy.

7 Pillars Career Academy is a locally approved charter school with Clayton County Public School since August 2019. 7 Pillars Career Academy's charter consists of 6th-12th grade and its career pathways are Construction Architecture, Computer Science and Culinary Arts.

Christina Guillen, founder and head of schools, shared that, "School choice and educational equity are inextricably linked to civil rights, but if you are in a survival mode and are struggling to meet basic needs you don't have the bandwidth to fight for social justice. This is why our 7 Pillars career readiness curriculum is vital for scholars to garner skills that allow them to have a high quality of life. By ensuring our graduates are exposed to multiple careers in middle school, then providing them with a certification or associates degree while in high school, they are in a stronger position to succeed into adulthood. The students of 7 Pillars Career Academy are truly living the dream of Dr. King!"

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia.

