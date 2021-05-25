Local Security Firm Offering Free Consultations to Michigan-based Businesses

MILFORD, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Group (TNG), one of the top private security and risk management companies in the nation, announced today that they will be offering free consultations to Michigan businesses looking to strengthen their overall security capabilities.

Headquartered in southeast Michigan, TNG offers custom security solutions, protective services, crisis mitigation, and intelligence reporting at both the individual and organizational levels. With the daunting challenges many companies faced in 2020, TNG saw an opportunity to help executive leaders, CEO's, and small businesses alike.

"What makes us different from our competitors is the way we identify risk," said Steven Hernandez, chief executive officer of The North Group. "Risk is a combination of threats, vulnerabilities, countermeasures and potential impact. We take an intelligence-based approach which allows us to refine and validate identified threats and help organizations and individuals implement effective risk mitigation solutions."

From preventive assessments and analysis to on-site, hands-on protective services, TNG provides clients with custom security and risk mitigation packages. The firm serves clients of every size across the corporate, government, and private sectors.

"Our team is comprised of subject matter experts from elite careers in federal and local law enforcement, military special operations, private security, and various intelligence agencies," Hernandez said. "This gives our clients a tremendous advantage over safety risks and vulnerable, outdated strategies—no matter the project's level of difficulty."

TNG operates worldwide with US management and offices in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Texas, Utah, and California. To learn how The North Group can help your organization, or to schedule a free consultation, visit tngdefense.com or call (844) 750-9222.

About The North Group (TNG)

