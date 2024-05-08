Local Segway Tour Company, HumanOnaStick, to Manufacture Redesigned Segway 2.0

MINNEAPOLIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based Segway tour agency, Mobile Entertainment, LLC, is set to offer safer tours utilizing the technologically enhanced Segway 2.0. Building on the original Segway design, Segway 2.0 features improved safety and an enhanced riding experience through its Swarm Navigation Technology.

"While we respect the original design, the technological advancements over the last 20 years have enabled us to significantly enhance the Segway's self-balancing features, delivering a superior product," said Bryan Johnson, Lead Engineer. "We are committed to continuously improving safety and enjoyment for riders, employees, and the public."

With a proven business model ready for scaling, HumanOnaStick is preparing to go global, offering the franchise model to national and international markets.

For over 20 years, HumanOnaStick has been rated the top tourist attraction in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, providing guided Segway tours in the picturesque cities. The tours ensure a perfect balance of fun, entertainment, and educational experiences. The unique design of the Segway is ideally suited for our 6–8-mile routes along historic Main Street or St. Paul Cathedral Hill neighborhood. Consistently recognized as a top tour and attraction for two decades, we are now poised to elevate our offerings and expand our reach globally.

Key Innovations Include:

Enhanced Segway Design for Commercialization: Tailored to meet the demands of our guided tour model, our new design incorporates the best of Segway PT (Personal Transporter) innovations, essential for scaling distribution and maximizing year-round utilization.

Bill Neuenschwander, Founder of Mobile Entertainment, LLC, states, "A good idea endures, and a company with a singular focus – like ours on professionally produced human-guided tours – can thrive. With over 20 years of expertise in guided Segway tours, the Segway 2.0 marks a significant advancement in our industry, establishing new standards for micro-mobility management and public safety integration. This ambitious project, with its careful deployment, long-term investment, and continued focus on improving customer experiences, is poised for a successful future."

About Mobile Entertainment, LLC: Mobile Entertainment, LLC is a pioneering provider of Segway tours, having introduced the world to HumanOnaStick in 2003. As the first company to offer public access to Segways for event and tour experiences, it quickly became the top tour attraction in the Twin Cities, a title it has proudly held for over two decades. Building on this legacy, Mobile Entertainment is now launching a new distribution model with the Segway 2.0, focusing on enhanced safety envelope and sustainable practices to set new standards for the industry.

For more information, visit www.HumanOnaStick.com

For more news and media materials www.SegwayForever.com

