Local Senior Community Announces New Name -- Asbury Village

GODFREY. Ill., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Methodist Village is excited to announce a new name — Asbury Village. For 22 years, it has set the standard for exceptional senior living in Godfrey, Alton and the surrounding area. The new name better reflects the community's broad appeal to people of all faiths and backgrounds while honoring its Methodist history.

"We're staying true to our principles and values as a caring, inclusive community," said Steve Schwartz, who serves as President of the Board of Directors. "We're proud of our deep roots with the Methodist faith, which is why we chose the Asbury name. As a village of friends and neighbors, we want everyone to feel welcome."

The new name comes with a fresh, new look for the community and extensive enhancements. The new amenities include comfortable spaces for gathering with friends and neighbors, a new library, activity areas, cozy fireplace, coffee bar and more. The community also recently added a new wellness clinic.

"Today's seniors want more services and amenities. We're evolving to meet those expectations," said Schwartz. "We're focusing on hospitality and fostering good health and wellness."

As the community adds more choices for seniors, it continues as a financially sound not-for-profit under the leadership of the same local Board of Directors and administrative team, including Executive Director Anita Martinez, who leads the community with 35 years of experience in senior living. Residents continue to enjoy the connection and friendship of long-time employees, many of whom have worked at the community for more than 15 years.

The United Methodist Village, now Asbury Village, has not been bought or sold. Life Care Services® continues to manage the community as it has for 17 years. The trusted leader in senior living, Life Care Services, has been developing, marketing and managing senior living communities for more than 40 years.

"We're still the great community you know and love," said Schwartz. "We're just getting better and better."

The Asbury Village name and logo will be rolled out over the next several months.

For details about the new name and community enhancements, call (618) 466-8662.

About Asbury Village

Asbury Village is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community dedicated to serving seniors since 1997. The community offers a vibrant lifestyle with convenient services and amenities, enjoyable activities and a wide variety of residential choices. Residents have access to onsite healthcare, including rehabilitative therapies and assisted living, if ever needed. The patio villas, apartments and assisted living studios offer affordable monthly rental options with no entrance fee required. Freestanding homes are also available. Asbury Village is open to everyone, regardless of faith.

About Life Care Services®

With four decades of proven experience in senior living, Life Care Services is renowned for its passionate, innovative leadership. More than 33,000 older adults live in Life Care Services-managed communities across the country.

