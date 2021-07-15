Local Senior Fulfills Wish List At 4H Camp Clifton

He was the adult leader of the Explorers Post 72, an organization for young men and women who enjoyed camping, hiking, and exploring the wonders of our National Parks. It was Ray's job to oversee all aspects of their activities and to ensure that members from all walks of life could experience the great outdoors.

Through a program called Wickshire Wishes, he will get to do what he loves once again. On July 15, Wylam who is now 88 will have the opportunity to go camping. Krista Harding, the Wise and Well Director at Wickshire worked with the 4H Campground called Camp Clifton to make Wylam's wish come true.

"We love providing our residents these types of activities so they can still live their best life, no matter their age," says Harding. "I previously worked with another resident to fulfill her wish list. She was depressed and had moved around to several different senior living communities. In an attempt to figure out what might help with her depression, I asked her what she loved to do, and she mentioned that she missed working with disabled children. I asked a local nonprofit for disabled adults if they would allow our resident to provide programming at their place one afternoon. They loved it so much that they ended up coming monthly for her class here at Wickshire."

Wickshire believes in the philosophy that it's not about age, it's about life. To learn more about Wickshire Wishes, visit wickshireseniorliving.com

