Local Senior Living Communities Collect Zero-Waste Toys for Children in Need

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Austin-area senior living communities, The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living (Round Rock), Lake Travis Independent Living, and The Enclave at Cedar Park Senior Living, have partnered with Second Chance Toys, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, to rescue and recycle plastic toys to give to children in need living at Hope Alliance in Round Rock, TX.

The three senior living communities will be collecting toys Dec. 1 – Dec. 15., and are asking for the Austin community's help in obtaining between 200-250 gently-used toys containing all parts and batteries. The residents of each community will be cleaning and tagging the toys with inspirational messages to give away this holiday season to children living at Hope Alliance. The residents expect to drop off the collected toys Dec. 19.

Second Chance Toys was introduced to Round Rock by one of their residents, 94-year old Jeannette Lipton. Lipton is the grandmother of the girl who came up with the idea for an organization to collect gently used plastic toys and donate them to children in need. This provided a way to recycle toys and prevent added plastic and waste from going into landfills while also gifting usable toys to those without.

"We are so excited to be a part of this cause and support Second Chance Toys. Our residents are very active and involved in community projects, and they lit up at the opportunity for their generation to help another generation. Seeing these children happy during the holiday season is their greatest wish," shares Round Rock Sales Director Molly Davis Nedley.

Those interested in donating toys, please drop them off to any community by Dec. 15:

The Enclave at Cedar Park Senior Living: 3405 El Salido Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living: 2351 Oakmont Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665

Lake Travis Independent Living: 302 Medical Pkwy, Lakeway, TX 78738

About Second Chance Toys

Second Chance Toys is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to recycling gently used plastic toys for children in need. Second Chance Toys was founded in 2006 by a N.J. high school student with a vision for improving young lives and our environment. To date, more than 200,000 donated toys have benefitted children who might otherwise go without them, while keeping our landfills free of these non-biodegradable plastics. This international, award-winning charitable organization has been recognized for the waste-need solution it provides to communities throughout the country. For more information on donations and sponsorship, visit www.secondchancetoys.org.

About Hope Alliance

Hope Alliance is a non-profit corporation that exists to assist those whose lives have been affected by family and sexual violence. Hope Alliance provides a variety of services to help victims of domestic and sexual violence on their journeys to violence-free lives, including legal advocacy, emergency shelter, counseling, case management, primary prevention, and a hotline. To learn more, visit www.hopealliancetx.org.

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, The Enclave at Cedar Park Senior Living, and Lake Travis Independent Living are owned and operated by Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC.

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

