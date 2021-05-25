Local Senior Living Community Celebrates 2021 Graduating Seniors

Heather Pigg of Wickshire says, "We thought it would be an awesome way to give back to our community and our youth by donating signs to the Graduating Class of Deer Park High School. We have 86 personalized signs in our front yard right now and our residents will be sharing messages of hope and congratulations on our social media channels to support the 2021 High School Seniors." The signs will be delivered to the graduates' homes on Tuesday where they can proudly display them further.

Wickshire's philosophy is that it's not about residents, associates and family members separately but about being part of a whole community. They strive to provide purpose, connection, and community involvement. In addition to "Seniors Celebrating Seniors," Wickshire also donates regularly to Meals on Wheels and provides breakfast and lunches to First Responders on Wickshire Wednesdays.

For more information on Wickshire Senior Living, visit https://www.wickshireseniorliving.com/communities/deer-park/ or email [email protected].

For more information on the "Seniors Celebrating Seniors" Campaign, visit Wickshire on Facebook.

Media is invited for photo opportunities and interviews.

WHEN: Tuesday May 25, 2021

WHERE: Wickshire Senior Living

3801 E Galbraith Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45236

SOURCE Wickshire Senior Living

