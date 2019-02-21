Local SEO Attracts More Customers to Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, has published an infographic highlighting how small businesses can use search engine optimization (SEO) to capitalize on the rise in local search to increase their customer traffic. Data gathered by SCORE shows that 46% of all Google searches are local – and indicates a more than 900% growth in mobile searches for local businesses from 2016 to 2018.

SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses, has published an infographic highlighting how small businesses can use search engine optimization (SEO) to capitalize on the rise in local search to increase their customer traffic. Data gathered by SCORE shows that 46% of all Google searches are local – and indicates a more than 900% growth in mobile searches for local businesses from 2016 to 2018.

Customers who search for local businesses via mobile devices frequently escalate their searches into in-person visits and purchases. In fact, 76% of nearby mobile searchers visit a related business within a day, with 28% making a purchase. A strong SEO strategy can boost a brick-and-mortar business's online search ranking, getting their business in front of more eyes and increasing foot traffic.

Small business owners should include their business name and contact information on their websites, social media pages and local directories for optimal SEO.

70% of mobile searchers call a business directly from search results.

54% of consumers search for business hours; 53% search for directions to a business, and 50% search for a business's address.

Many businesses neglect to claim their online directory listings:

84% of retailers have not claimed their free listing on the Better Business Bureau's website.

82% haven't claimed their Bing listing.

81% haven't claimed YP.

79% haven't claimed Yahoo.

66% haven't claimed Yelp.

56% haven't claimed Google My Business.

Online reviews influence customers' trust:

86% of consumers read reviews for local businesses.

Consumers read an average of 10 online reviews before they trust a local business.

89% of consumers read businesses' responses to reviews.

Download our infographic to learn more about local SEO strategies for small businesses.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 11,000 volunteer business experts provide free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2018, SCORE volunteers helped to create 32,387 new businesses and 103,300 non-owner jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, or on volunteering with SCORE, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

­­Contact Information

Betsy Dougert

800-634-0245

media@score.org

SOURCE SCORE

Related Links

http://www.score.org

