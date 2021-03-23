Local Showings by Delta Media Set for Early April Launch

CANTON, Ohio, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group announced today the launch of Local Showings, an independent full-featured property showing software and service, as early as the first week in April. Uniquely, Delta Media currently integrates with hundreds of MLS boards nationwide and more than 350 real estate firms, covering 90 percent of all property data in the US.

Responding to unprecedented demand from MLSs and brokerages nationwide, Local Showings by Delta Media will be available to non-Delta clients as a standalone iOS and Android mobile app. For Delta clients, Local Showings will be seamlessly integrated into its all-in-one DeltaNET platform.

Delta Media also announced its commitment to a Phase II development of Local Showings. Phase II expands call center support and adds technical resources with new functionality for Local Showings, including capabilities that do not exist for current showing products.

"We will provide a frictionless experience for brokerages, local MLS boards, and agents," said Delta Media's CEO and owner Michael Minard. "We are not trying to reinvent the wheel. Local Showings is intuitive, so agents don't need to go through hours and hours of training to understand it: It just works."

"We also don't want to disrupt any established budgets," Minard explained. "We plan to come in either at the price firms were paying, or even less, so they can avoid funding a company that is no longer a disruptor but a competitor."

Delta Media, which is 100% family-owned and operated, is committing in its contracts with MLS boards or brokerages that select Local Showings, a "guarantee" not to sell or be acquired.

"Delta Media has been independent for 27 years, and we have been in the trenches with independent real estate companies our entire existence. We're going to continue our independence," Minard added.

"We have no outside investors, no VC funds behind us, and no Wall Street investors influencing what we do. We only succeed when our clients succeed. That's why we are guaranteeing remaining independent in our contracts, so MLSs, brokerages, teams and agents don't have to go through this again."

Local Showings by Delta features includes:

Schedule showings: any listing in the MLS, showing a calendar of available times with built-in request capabilities.

Instant notifications: push notifications or text messages sent to agents when a showing is requested or confirmed.

Active listings view: allows modification of notes about the listing.

Contact view: see contacts sorted by buyers or sellers.

Driving tours: dynamically built to see multiple properties with driving instructions.

Activity reports: tracks showing schedule activity. See how many showings have been requested, pending, or denied.

Feedback view: quickly see feedback on your listings or listings you have shown.

Flexibility: ability to select multiple listings and schedule multiple showings with one click.

Seller Reports: easily share information with homeowners.

Chat: instantly connect and chat with other agents within your local board.

During a recent Facebook Live discussion about Local Showings by Delta, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's Jeff Kennedy commented on current or emerging showing alternatives. He noted, "Most of the companies I've come across are either too new, they're only in one or two cities, or they are an augmentation to an existing service and not a standalone."

Kennedy added that while many new firms within the showing software space have polished interfaces that "look cool," they have little or no MLS integrations and that MLS integrations can take years to accomplish.

"Delta Media put up the very first website in the US powered by MLS data in 1994. We have been integrating with MLSs ever since," Minard explained. "For those who select Local Showings, it will be a turnkey experience. We already have the MLS board agreements. We update data in 5 minutes or less for the majority of our MLSs. We know how important a clean data experience is for agents and their clients. Most of the other showing alternatives are just getting started while we have established relationships built over decades."

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate's top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6 CRM platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

