Local Small Business Owners in Houston, Texas Now Offer PostalAnnex Shipping & Office Services Inside Their Family Insurance Business

Annex Brands, Inc. Continues to Expand Shipping and Office Services Franchise Footprint

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest PostalAnnex location in Houston, TX to new owners, Jose and Elba Mezones. This new PostalAnnex is set to offer a wide range of essential shipping and office services to the local community, making it easier to Get More Done In One Stop.

Located inside Super Insurance #1 at 10130 Long Point Rd, in Houston, TX 77043, this new location will offer a comprehensive array of services such as shipping options with UPS, FedEx and USPS, expert packing services, private mailbox rental, virtual mailboxes services, as well as office services like copy and printing, packaging supplies and more.

"We decided to open a PostalAnnex inside our current business because it is an additional service that we can offer to all of our existing clients," said Jose Mezones. "It will also help us grow our business by attracting new customers and expanding the services we provide to the community."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Jose and Elba have decided to join our franchise family and offer select PostalAnnex shipping and office services," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer of Annex Brands. "PostalAnnex Express locations are an excellent opportunity to complement existing markets, pharmacies, convenience stores, hotels and more, providing indispensable services to local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex location, located inside Super Insurance #1 at 10130 Long Point Rd, in Houston, TX 77043, and the services offered at the new Houston, TX location, please visit www.postalannex.com/25029.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.